Black Press Media NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf review first quarter of 2022 NFL season

NFL REPORT: Talk includes Geno Smith, concussions, updated Super Bowl picks

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts as the NFL season approaches the quarter point of the 2022 season.

Discussion includes the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacking situation (as Geno Smith has played well as the starter after Russell Wilson moved on to ride with the Dnever Broncos); concussions in the wake of the injury suffered by Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa; as well as updated MVP and Super Bowl choices.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

