Canadian singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich, left, and daughter Julia Graff. (Submitted photo)

Canadian singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich, left, and daughter Julia Graff. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST: Legendary singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich shares music memories

Today in B.C.: Juno Award winner happy to be back on the road

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Shari Ulrich plays everything with strings and sings like a bird, and has a knack for a attracting great musical partners, Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor just to name a few. She talks about finding her son Mike McGee and more, joining Host Peter McCully in studio.

(By the Grace of Goodbye – Ulrich)

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

LISTEN: Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale – of the iconic SS Minnow

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

MusicPodcasts

Previous story
PODCAST: Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale – of the iconic SS Minnow

Just Posted

Women brought drums and sang in honour of MMIWG at Spirit Square in Fort St. James on International Women’s Day. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock)
Community highlight MMIWG on International Women’s Day in Fort St. James

Lieutenant Yvonne Melo is being honoured for her contribution to Remembrance Day ceremonies and the Air Cadets. (Submitted photo)
Fort Fraser Lieutenant Yvonne Melo awarded Veterans Affairs Commendation

A dead chinook salmon is seen on the beach next to the Harrison River in Harrison Mills, B.C. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Pacific Salmon Treaty fails to conserve B.C. fish, say advocates

Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The project has used trenchless tunnel boring to cross the Salmon and Parsnip Rivers. Its crossing of the Morice River near Houston has been a target of vandalism and roadblocks. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. Indigenous partners to become part owners of Coastal GasLink