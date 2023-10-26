PODCAST: Seahawks, MVP candidates, CFL playoffs and Taylor Swift

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders share insights after Week 7

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart, YouTube and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts after Week 7 of the 2023 season.

Discussion includes the playoff prospects for the Seattle Seahawks, potential MVP candidates, the end of a long win streak for Brock Purdy, the latest on superfan Taylor Swift and a look ahead to the CFL’s Western Final.

LISTEN: 2023-24 NHL preview: McDavid, Bedard, Canucks and Cup champs

LISTEN: NFL continues its ongoing love affair with Taylor Swift

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

Breaking NewsPodcasts

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: The Sea Gods of White Rock enter the Dragons’ Den

Just Posted

A landscape painting by Pat Gauthier. The artist will have some of her paintings and art cards available for purchase at the Fort St. James Craft Fair on Nov. 18 and 19. (Pat Gauthier photo)
Fort St. James’ famous craft fair event to take over high school Nov. 18, 19

District of Fort St. James council includes Coun. Kris Nielson, from left, Coun. Jennifer Howell, Mayor Martin Elphee, Coun. Judith Friessen, and Coun. Corbett Boschman. (District of Fort St. James website photo)
Fort St. James District council receive draft of Official Community Plan

Steve O’Hara of Gibraltar Mine and event MC, from left, stands with Sean Rapai, Chu Cho Environmental , Louella Ramirez, Centerra Gold, Wesley Chingee, Centerra Gold, Vincent Chingee. Centerra Gold) and Tim Antill, EMLI, to hand over the Metal Mining Category Award for work done reclaiming an area of the mine. (B.C Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation photo)
Mt. Milligan Mine and Chu Cho Environmental receive mine reclamation award

Members of the Gitxaala Nation, including Chief Councillor Linda Innes, front right, march to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 3, 2023. The refusal of Justice Alan Ross to enforce UNDRIP laws is one of the decisions the First Nations is appealing. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Gitxaała First Nation appeals Supreme Court decision on mining permits