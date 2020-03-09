This May, Ashley Sehmer is taking on a new challenge, BC Cancer Foundation’s Workout to Conquer Cancer, where she’ll commit to moving every day for 31 days while fundraising for innovations to cancer research and care at BC Cancer.

Facing brain cancer with resilience

Workout to Conquer Cancer celebrates what our bodies can do and supports BC Cancer Foundation

In 2016, Ashley Sehmer was newly married and pregnant when she began experiencing bouts of nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

“I knew something was off but couldn’t figure out what was wrong,” she says. “Something just wasn’t right.”

After what was originally thought to be severe morning sickness, Ashley was diagnosed with brain cancer – at just 34 years old.

Her pregnancy had to be terminated so she could undergo multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy.

Despite her harrowing experience and the recurrences she faced, her attitude remains optimistic.

“I feel very fortunate despite what I have been through,” she says. “I feel very lucky that I am able to do all of the things that a ‘regular person’ does.”

Ashley says in the years since her diagnosis she has found that staying active has played a large role in her keeping a positive outlook and helping her feel strong both physically and mentally.

“Being active has allowed me to take more control of my life again,” she says. “The way that you can beat cancer is by taking your life back, so that’s what I’ve chosen to do.”

This May she is taking on a new challenge: BC Cancer Foundation’s Workout to Conquer Cancer, where she will commit to moving every day for 31 days while fundraising for innovations to cancer research and care at BC Cancer.

Ashley knows firsthand the impact fundraising for the cause can have and is thankful for the care she continues to receive at BC Cancer.

“BC Cancer has helped me overcome the challenges that I have faced,” she says. “It has helped me find hope, meaning and the silver lining.”

MOVE EVERY DAY THIS MAY

Workout to Conquer Cancer is a movement by a community that celebrates what their bodies are capable of while raising funds for the BC Cancer Foundation.

Participants register as an individual or team and set their own personal fitness and fundraising goals with the commitment to engage in intentional movement each day.

Whether you walk, run, bike or dance, you can make an impact on people facing cancer in your community. Learn more at: www.workouttoconquercancer.ca

BC Cancer FoundationHealth and wellness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

In the years since her diagnosis, Ashley Sehmer has found that staying active has played a large role in her keeping a positive outlook and helping her feel strong both physically and mentally.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Calling young innovators! #YIS2020 wants your big ideas for a better tomorrow!

Just Posted

Province authorized more RCMP officers be deployed to Wet’suwet’en territory: letter

‘To be clear, no elected official in British Columbia directs police operations,’ Mike Farnworth says

Prince George mounties release list of wanted suspects

Seven out of the ten suspects are considered violent and should not be approached

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

Indigenous-led land use, reducing annual cut amounts among recommendations from conservation group

SkeenaWild’s report looks at how northwest B.C. can sustainably develop its forestry sector

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks

Vancouver clings to final Western Conference playoff spot

‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector

Women driving for Uber and Lyft open up about safety, licensing and why they’re in the minority

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

At least 57 people in Canada have COVID-19

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

A commissioner wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests

Most Read