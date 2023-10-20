2024 Grey Cup Festival gets $3.5M boost from B.C.

Province says the funding will help support ‘legacy’ initiatives beyond the 6-day festival

The province is giving a boost for the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver next year, with a goal of creating legacy projects to benefit the tourism sector beyond the six-day festival.

B.C.’s Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport announced Friday (Oct. 20) it would be providing $3.5 million to the 2024 Grey Cup. The CFL announced last year that 2024 event had been awarded to the BC Lions, the City of Vancouver and the province.

“Hosting the Grey Cup presents an extraordinary chance to showcase British Columbia in a way that greatly benefits our sport and tourism sectors,” said Tourism Minister Lana Popham.

The 2024 Grey Cup will feature a free, six-day festival with a full schedule of activities and entertainment for locals, visitors and sports fans of all ages, the province noted. It will showcase B.C. entertainers, along with a family zone and street festival, Indigenous and cultural displays, e-sports and flag football tournaments.

More to come.

