Adams rushes for 3 TDs as Lions beat Calgary 41-30 for West final berth

Vernon Adams Jr. rushed for three touchdowns lifting the host B.C. Lions to a 41-30 win on Saturday over the Calgary Stampeders and a berth in the CFL’s West Division final.

The Lions quarterback went 28 of 39, throwing 413 yards and two touchdowns in addition to the ones he punched in himself.

The Stampeders opened the scoring on their first drive of the game, running three plays with quarterback Jake Maier connecting with a wide open Marken Michel.

But the Lions responded, and derailed Calgary’s momentum, with a Garry Peters interception, setting up Adams for a touchdown drive by finding an open Jevon Cottoy at 4:58 in the first quarter.

B.C. built a 15 point lead by halftime with Adams twice rushing for touchdowns as the Stampeders’ zone defence struggled to limit deep throws to receivers Cottoy, Keon Hatcher and Dominique Rhymes.

The Stampeders struggled to find a rhythm in the second half, with Maier scoring his second touchdown of the game with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Maier finished 23 of 34, throwing 304 yards and two touchdowns along with two interceptions.

The Lions added two field goals and a third, and final, touchdown rush from Adams to close out the win.

B.C. will play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West final on Remembrance Day in the Manitoba capital.

The Canadian Press

