Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

The Alberta government says it will pick up $700 million of the tab if Calgary were to hold the 2026 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

The province says the money is contingent on a majority of voters supporting the bid in an upcoming plebiscite and increased transparency in the organizing process.

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion.

It suggests the city, provincial and federal governments should contribute $3 billion of that.

The remainder would be paid by Games revenue.

In a letter to the city, the province says it would not be able to cover any cost overruns or revenue shortfalls.

Calgary is holding a plebiscite Nov. 13 on whether the city should bid for the 2026 Olympics.

