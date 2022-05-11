B.C. Lions sign 7 players the team selected in 2022 CFL draft

The B.C. Lions signed seven players they selected in the 2022 CFL draft in time for the start of rookie camp Wednesday.

Saskatchewan defensive lineman Nathan Cherry, who B.C. took third overall, topped the club’s draft class.

Also signed were: McGill defensive lineman Joshua Archibald (third round), Regina linebacker Ryder Varga (third round), St. Mary’s defensive back Adrian Greene (fourth round), Saskatchewan defensive lineman Riley Pickett (fifth round) and Ottawa defensive linemen Frednick Eveillard (sixth round) and Adam Wallace (eighth round).

Saskatchewan offensive lineman Noah Zerr (second round) and Alabama receiver John Metchie III (seventh round) remain unsigned. Zerr is scheduled to attend the New York Giants mini-camp while Metchie is headed to the Houston Texans, who selected him in the second round (No. 44 overall) in last month’s NFL draft.

Makonzo, Ford and Pelley among players signed by Edmonton Elks

Coastal Carolina defensive back Enock Makonzo, Waterloo quarterback Tre Ford and Calgary defensive tackle J-Min Pelley were among 12 players signed Wednesday by the Edmonton Elks.

Edmonton selected Makonko with the fourth overall pick in the ‘22 CFL draft, then took Ford, the ‘21 Hec Crighton Trophy winner, at No. 8.The Elks selected the six-foot-six, 320-pound Pelley in the ‘22 supplemental draft, giving up a ‘23 second-round CFL draft selection as a result.

Edmonton signed all 10 of the players it drafted, along with kicker Rafael Gaglianone, who was taken in the ‘22 global draft.

Also signed were Calgary defensive lineman Jacob Plamondon (second round), Fresno State offensive lineman Marc-David Bien-Aime (third round), Queen’s long-snapper Peter Adjey (third round), Manitoba receiver Gavin Cobb (fourth round), Tuskegee linebacker Wesley Appolon (fifth round), Charleston defensive back Jeremie Dominique (sixth round), Ottawa running back Jean-Paul Cimankinda (seventh round) and McMaster linebacker Nate Edwards (eighth round).

Montreal Alouettes hire Lionello as receivers coach

The Montreal Alouettes promoted Mike Lionello to receivers coach Wednesday.

Lionello joined the Alouetes as an offensive assistant in 2020. The Vancouver native also served as a running backs coach with the Toronto Argonauts in 2019. ”Mike has gained a lot of experience in recent years and he deserves these new responsibilities”, Montreal head coach Khari Jones said in a statement. “He knows our team and our culture very well, and we are convinced that he will succeed. Our players respect him and enjoy working with him.”

Former CFL quarterback Henry Burris joins B.C. Lions coaching staff

Ticats add Turner, Buchanan to roster, release Glave

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats added Canadian receiver Tyler Turner and American defensive back Baylen Buchanan to the roster Wednesday.

Turner, 25, spent time with the B.C. Lions in 2020. The six-foot-two, 200-pound native of St. Albert, Alta., split his college career at Alberta and University of British Columbia.

Buchanan, 23, played 12 games in his only season at Louisiana Tech University (2021, registering 48 tackles (one for loss). The five-foot-11, 188-pound Buchanan began his college at the University of Tennessee.

The Ticats also released Canadian defensive tackle Donovan Glave, of Brampton, Ont. The six-foot-two, 297-pound Glave played two seasons at McMaster, registering 52 tackles (five for loss), 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

