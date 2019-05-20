B.C. Lions sign former Edmonton Eskimos linebacker Adam Konar

The 25-year-old Vancouver native, who spent four seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos

The B.C. Lions have scooped up Canadian linebacker Adam Konar.

The club announced Monday that it signed the 25-year-old Vancouver native, who spent four seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos before he was released on Saturday.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions are searching for chemistry at annual training camp

Konar registered 21 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, a sack and an interception in 11 games for the Esks last season.

Edmonton picked the son of former Lions linebacker Kevin Konar 25th overall in the 2015 CFL draft.

Lions general manager Ed Hervey says Konar is the “perfect fit” for B.C.’s defence.

“He is a great addition to our club and I’m especially happy that he will get an opportunity to play in front of his family and friends here in BC.,” said Hervey.

B.C. also added wide receiver Marquis Bundy to the roster on Monday.

The 24-year-old native of Phoenix, Ariz., has spent time with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, and recently played for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football.

The Lions are holding their training camp in Kamloops, B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller
Next story
200 pro women hockey players form union in step toward league

Just Posted

Convicted animal abuser to return to B.C. court May 21

Catherine Jessica Adams is facing a breach of probation charge

Gallery: Project Heavy Duty inspires students into it’s 32nd year

The event is a collaboration between SD91 and industry in and around Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Fort St. James

Telkwa pot plant application passes review

Cannabis company claims new Health Canada regulations are working in its favour

Madison Scott’s mother hosts event to keep search for her missing daughter alive

Eight years ago, the Vanderhoof teenager disappeared, and the RCMP continue to chase leads

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Victoria Day

How much do you know about the monarch whose day we celebrate each May?

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Father and two youngsters fall down a steep, treacherous cliff while hiking Burke Mountain

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

Carbon dioxide at highest levels for over 2.5 million years, expert warns of 100 years of disruption

CO2 levels rising rapidly, now higher than at any point in humanity’s history

Most Read