The bantam AA North Island Royals ball team won the Island league, earning a berth to provincials. Photo supplied

Bantam Royals tops on Island

Ball team moves onto BC’s

The bantam AA North Island Royals baseball team has concluded a successful regular season. The team went 15-5 and finished solidly in first place amongst the Vancouver Island AA bantam division, thanks to good pitching, patience at the plate, timely hits and strong team defence.

The North Island Royals are compromised of a dozen 13-15-year-olds from Nanaimo to Campbell River. They are a young team, most playing in their first year in the bantam division.

Taking first place in their league has earned the team a berth to the provincial championships Aug. 1-4 in Ladner.

