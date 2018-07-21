BC Games: Day 2 comes to an end

Hundreds of medals have been handed out at the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

The weather heated up on Saturday and so did Zone 4 Fraser River at the 2018 BC Summer Games following the second day of action in the Cowichan Valley.

They now sit atop the medal standings after two full days of action, with some competitions still t0 come Sunday morning before the Games wrap up at noon, ahead of the Closing Ceremony, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Island Savings Centre.

Fraser River has 85 total medals and also the most golds with 30. They are followed by Vancouver-Coastal (74), Vancouver Island-Central Coast (63), Fraser Valley (47), Thompson-Okanagan (40), Kootenays (14), Cariboo-North East (14) and North West (3).

Hundreds of medals were handed out today, including:

Boys Pentathalon

Gold – Ty Stevenson, Maple Ridge

Silver – Nate Paris, Nanaimo

Bronze – Coltrane Davyduck, Langley

Boys Pole Vault

Gold — Adrian Price-Roberts, Lake Country

Silver — Issa Diaou, Kamloops

Bronze — Isaac Hamilton, Langley

Boys Hammer

Gold — Micheal Ogbeiwi, Surrey

Silver — Matthew Uliana, Vancouver

Bronze — Trent Perras, Campbell River

Girls 300m Hurdles

Gold — Alicia Bremer, Coquitlam

Silver — Krysthina Vlahovic, Surrey

Bronze —Meaghan Kujat, Salmon Arm

Boys 300m Hurdles

Gold — Praise Aniamaka, Surrey

Silver — Terence Cheung, Vancouver

Bronze — Adam Pederson, Surrey

Girls 1500m Steeplechase

Gold — Katelyn Stewart-Barnett, New Westminster

Silver — Isabella Brunoro, Coquitlam

Bronze — Madelyn Bonikowsky, Delta

Boys 1500m Steeplechase

Gold — Darius Mawji, Coquitlam

Silver — Henry Ruckman-Utting, Burnaby

Bronze — Cash Raymond, Surrey

Girls 80m Hurdles

Gold — Laysha Tunti, Surrey

Silver — Alicia Bremer, Coquitlam

Bronze — Emily Carlson, Cobble Hill

Boys 100m Hurdles

Gold — Thomas Ma, Vancouver

Silver — Praise Aniamaka, Surrey

Bronze — Adam Pederson, Surrey

Girls Javelin

Gold — Logan Unruh, Smithers

Silver — Noelle Yau, Vancouver

Bronze — Madison Paugh, Nanaimo

Boys Javelin

Gold — Luke Dirom, Campbell River

Silver — Connor Whitty, Revelstoke

Bronze — Jaden Knight, 100 Mile House

Girls Discus

Gold — Victoria Wideski, Richmond

Silver — Noelle Yau, Vancouver

Bronze —Rylee Crego, Richmond

Boys Discus

Gold — Michael Ogbeiwi, Surrey

Silver — Matthew Uliana, Vancouver

Bronze — Charanjit Nijjar, Surrey

Girls Shot Put

Gold — Jasmin Bhandal, Vancouver

Silver — Noelle Yau, Vancouver

Bronze — Logan Unruh, Smithers

Girls Triple Jump

Gold — Madison Paugh, Nanaimo

Silver — Kaitlyn Loo, Vancouver

Bronze — Ella Foster, New Westminster

Boys Triple Jump

Gold —Praise Aniamaka, Surrey

Silver — Taylor Sillars, Langley

Bronze — Ben Rossouw, Duncan

Boys Long Jump

Gold — Nicholas Monro, Langley

Silver — Mitchell Gibbs, Langley

Bronze — Adam Pederson, Surrey

Girls High Jump

Gold — Emma Deboer, Surrey

Silver — Ely Jo Kokayko, Kelowna

Bronze — Katelyn Stewart-Barnett, New Westminster

Girls 800 M

Gold — Juane Klaus, Chilliwack

Silver — Jade Lenton, Maple Ridge

Bronze — Skye Higgins, Vancouver

Boys 800 M

Gold — Matti Erickson, Nelson

Silver — Owen Pinto, Surrey

Bronze — Joseph Curtis, Coquitlam

Girls 200 M

Gold — Emma Cannan, Kelowna

Silver — Claire Bosma, Richmond

Bronze — Jaeland Cummings, Vancouver

Boys 200 M

Gold — Nicholas Monro, Langley

Silver — Mitchell Gibbs, Langley

Bronze — Harvir Panesar, Delta

Boys 4 x 100 Relay

Gold — Fraser Valley

Silver — Vancouver – Squamish

Bronze — Fraser River – Delta

Girls 4 x 100 Relay

Gold — Fraser River – Delta

Silver — Vancouver Island – Central Coast

Bronze — Thompson – Okanagan

Boys 4 x 400 Relay

Gold — Fraser River

Silver — Vancouver – Coastal

Bronze — Vancouver Island – Central Coast

Girls 4 x 400 Relay

Gold — Fraser Valley

Silver — Fraser River

Bronze — Vancouver Coastal

Female Special Olympics Shot Put

Gold — Amber Maher, Gibsons

Silver — Olivia Newman, Surrey

Bronze — Krista Grzybowski, Duncan

Male Special Olympics Shot Put

Gold — Devon Marsland-Anderson, Coquitlam

Silver — Thomas Rak, Surrey

Bronze — Allen Hahner, Duncan

Female Special Olympics Long Jump

Gold — Amber Maher, Gibsons

Silver — Olivia Neuman, Surrey

Bronze — Lauren Simpson, Surrey

Male Special Olympics Long Jump

Gold — Max Porcher, Lazo

Silver — Thomas Rak, Surrey

Bronze — Devon Marsland-Anderson, Coquitlam

Female Special Olympics 800M

Gold — Amber Maher, Gibsons

Silver — Olivia Neuman, Surrey

Bronze — Sandra Malku, Richmond

Male Special Olympics 800M

Gold — Matthew Groenke, Coquitlam

Silver — Thomas Rak, Surrey

Bronze — Matthew Burns, Mission

Female Special Olympics 200M

Gold — Olivia Neuman, Surrey

Silver — Amber Maher, Gibsons

Bronze — Sandra Malku, Richmond

Male Special Olympics 200M

Gold — Thomas Rak, Surrey

Silver — Matthew Groenke, Coquitlam

Bronze — Devon Marsland-Anderson, Coquitlam

Male/Female Special Olympics 4 x 100M Relay

Gold — Fraser River A

Silver — Fraser River C

Bronze — Vancouver Island – Central Coast B

Canoe/Kayak

Gold — Fraser Valley

Silver — Vancouver – Coastal

Bronze — Thompson – Okanagan

Canoe/Kayak – Girls C-1 2000M Open

Gold — Asha Senanayake, Vancouver

Silver — Anna Beaudry, Pemberton

Bronze — Abby Charlesworth, Langley

Canoe/Kayak – Boys C-1 2000M Open

Gold — Kenjiro MacMartin, Delta

Silver — Landon McQuarrie, Surrey

Bronze — Sebastian Rangel Ortega, Coquitlam

Canoe/Kayak – Girls C-1 500M Train to Train

Gold — Asha Senanayake, Vancouver

Silver — Anna Beaudry, Pemberton

Bronze — Abby Charlesworth, Langley

Canoe/Kayak – Boys C-1 500M Train to Train

Gold — Kenjiro MacMartin, Delta

Silver — Landon McQuarrie, Surrey

Bronze — Sebastian Rangel Ortega, Coquitlam

Girls K-1 2000M Open

Gold — Gillian Helliwell, Vancouver

Silver — Brin Nyvall, Victoria

Bronze — Teegan Letwin, Nanaimo

Boys K-1 2000M Open

Gold — Jackson Ali, Nanaimo

Silver — Rowan Davison, West Vancouver

Bronze — Stephen Wang, Maple Ridge

Boys K-2 500M Learn to Train

Gold — Fraser Valley

Silver — Vancouver – Coastal

Bronze — Thompson-Okanagan

Girls K-2 500M Learn to Train

Gold — Vancouver – Coastal

Silver — Fraser Valley

Bronze — Vancouver Island – Central Coast

Boys K-2 500M Learn to Train

Gold — Vancouver – Coastal

Silver — Fraser Valley

Bronze — Fraser River

Girls K-2 500M Train to Train

Gold — Vancouver Coastal

Silver — Fraser River

Bronze — Thompson-Okanagan

Boys C-2 500M Learn to Train

Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast

Silver — Fraser Valley

Bronze — Vancouver – Coastal

Girls C-2 500M Learn to Train

Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast

Silver — Fraser Valley

Bronze — Vancouver Island – Central Coast A

Boys C-2 500M Train to Train

Gold — Vancouver Coastal

Silver — Fraser River

Bronze — Kootenays

Girls C-2 500M Train to Train

Gold — Vancouver – Coastal

Silver — Kootenays

Bronze — Fraser Valley

Boys/Girls K-4 500M Open

Gold — Vancouver Coastal

Silver — Vancouver Island – Coastal

Bronze — Fraser River

Boys/Girls C-4 500M Open

Gold — Vancouver – Coastal

Silver — Thompson – Okanagan

Bronze — Fraser River

Boys/Girls Vaulting Division D – Canter – Combined – Day 1

Gold — Danae Moore, Langley

Silver — Cloe Comstock, Nelson

Bronze — Hailey Besse, Abbotsford

Boys/Girls Jumper Day 3

Gold — Danae Moore, Langley

Silver — Cloe Comstock, Nelson

Bronze — Hailey Besse, Abbotsford

Boys/Girls Jumper Day 1

Gold — Jesse Girard, Madeira Park

Silver — Katya Zanozin, Prince George

Bronze — Tiana Pavan, Port Moody

Boys/Girls Dressage Day 1

Gold — Emma Buhr, Terrace

Silver — Maegan Friess, Prince George

Bronze — Shannon Sutton, Surrey

Equestrian – Para

Gold — Tyler Woolley, Brentwood Bay

Silver — Kelsey Highsted, Sidney

Bronze — Zachary LaHay, Victoria

Girls Golf

Gold — Emily Li, Coquitlam

Silver — Ye Ji, Port Coquitlam

Bronze — Malaina Sidhu, Burnaby

Boys Golf

Gold — Adam Niles, Kamloops

Silver — John Paul Kahlert, Maple Ridge

Bronze — Willy Bishop, Victoria

Girls W1X 1000M Rowing

Gold — Sally Jones, Victoria

Silver — Hana Anderson, Delta

Bronze — Rachel Mehling, Delta

Boys M1X 1000M Rowing

Gold — Owen Marcovitz, Victoria

Silver — Frank Luo, West Vancouver

Bronze — Elijah Brown, Delta

Boys M2X 1000M

Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast

Silver — Vancouver – Coastal

Bronze — Fraser Valley

Girls W2X 1000M

Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast

Silver — Vancouver- Coastal

Bronze — Fraser Valley

Girls 200M Butterfly Swimming

Gold — Mary Paridaen VanVeen, Duncan

Silver — Sydney Meldrum, Victoria

Bronze — Jordan Vertue, Prince George

Boys 200M Butterfly Swimming

Gold — Jadyn Johnston, Williams Lake

Silver — Jack Hayhoe, Maple Ridge

Bronze — Marco Fong, Richmond

Boys 50M Freestyle Swimming

Gold — Lochlan Rogers, Qualicum

Silver — Pierson Piche, Kelowna

Bronze — William Swyers, Quesnel

Girls 50M Freestyle

Gold — Severen Parr, Langley

Silver — Abigail Jerome, Kelowna

Bronze — Bridget Burton, Mill Bay

Girls 200M Backstroke Swimming

Gold — Jordan Vertue, Prince George

Silver — Kaysha Bikadi, North Saanich

Bronze — Katelyn Schroeder, Langley

Boys 200M Backstroke Swimming

Gold — Jadyn Johnston, Williams Lake

Silver — Jordan Luis, Vancouver

Bronze — Pierson Piche, Kelowna

Girls 200M Freestyle Swimming

Gold — Severen Parr, Langley

Silver — Olivia Howse, Fernie

Bronze — Abigail Jermone, Kelowna

Boys 200M Freestyle Swimming

Gold — Lochlan Rogers, Qualicum

Silver — Daniil Savelev, Kelowna

Bronze — Pierson Piche, Kelowna

Girls 100M Butterfly Swimming

Gold — Abigail Jerome, Kelowna

Silver — Mary Paridaen VanVeen, Duncan

Bronze — Sydney Meldrum, Victoria

Girls 400M Individual Medley Swimming

Gold — Jordan Vertue, Prince George

Silver — Gracie Maryschak, Langley

Bronze — Sydney Meldrum, Victoria

Boys 400M Individual Medley Swimming

Gold — Niall Johnson, Chilliwack

Silver —Flyn Huber, West Kelowna

Bronze — Jack Hayhoe, Maple Ridge

Girls 400M Freestyle Swimming

Gold — Severen Parr, Langley

Silver — Jordan Vertue, Prince George

Bronze — Olivia Howse, Fernie

Boys 400M Freestyle Swimming

Gold — Jadyn Johnston, Williams Lake

Silver —Birpal Sraw, Victoria

Bronze — Luke Stewart-Beinder, Maple Ridge

Girls 100M Breaststroke Swimming

Gold — Meagan Corrigan, Kelowna

Silver — McKinley Thomas-Perry, Duncan

Bronze — Sydney Meldrum, Victoria

Boys 100M Breaststroke

Gold — Liam Wallich, Kaleden

Silver — Nicholas Huang, Surrey

Bronze — Jake Gysel, Kamloops

Boys/Girls 150/200M Individual Medley

Gold — Caden Hyde, Chilliwack

Silver — Senna Entner, Vernon

Boys/Girls 50/100M Breaststroke

Gold — Nicole Fast, Victoria

Silver — Hannah Trimble, Quesnel

Bronze — Callum Robertson, Victoria

Boys/Girls 50/100M Backstroke

Gold — Caden Hyde, Chilliwack

Silver — Hannah Trimble, Quesnel

Bronze — Senna Entner, Vernon

Female Special Olympics 100M Individual Medley

Gold — Clara Kodweiss, Qualicum Beach

Silver — Mikyla Carlow, Youbou

Male Special Olympics 100M Individual Medley

Gold —Justin King

Female Special Olympics 100M Backstroke Swimming

Gold — Kayla Willms, Coquitlam

Silver — Clara Kodweiss, Qualicum Beach

Bronze — Shayne Blandin, Qualicum

Synchronized Swimming AG 11-12 Solo

Gold — Ashley Sonnichsen, Nelson

Silver — Brooke Sonnichsen, Nelson

Bronze — Rona Dizayee, Richmond

Synchronized Swimming AG 13-15 Solo

Gold — Maia Bell-McLenan, Victoria

Silver — Daisy Vasquez, Coquitlam

Bronze — Yameng (Moe) Zhang, North Vancouver

Synchronized Swimming AG 13-15 Figures

Gold — Naomi Madokoro, Burnaby

Silver — Elizabeth Tatarnikov, Coquitlam

Bronze — Maia Bell-McLenan, Victoria

Synchronized Swimming AG 11-12 Figures

Gold — Brooke Sonnichsen, Nelson

Silver — Ashley Sonnichsen, Nelson

Bronze — Rona Dizayee, Richmond

Synchronized Swimming AG 13-15 team

Gold — Fraser River

Silver — Vancouver Island – Central

Bronze — Thompson – Okanagan

Synchronized Swimming AG 13-15 Duet

Gold — Fraser River

Silver — Thompson – Okanagan

Bronze — Vancouver Island – Central Coast

Boys Towed Water Sport 14-16years Wakeskate

Gold — Carter Newton, Nanaimo

Silver — Jordan Smith, North Vancouver

Bronze — Ryan Crema, North Vancouver

Girls Towed Water Sport 14-16years Wakeskate

Gold — Sophia Turner, North Vancouver

Silver — Sera Watson, North Vancouver

Bronze — Courtney MacDonald, Kelowna

Boys 14-17 years Wakeboarding

Gold — Hunter Smith, North Vancouver

Silver — Carter Newton, Nanaimo

Bronze — Ryan Crema, North Vancouver

Girls 14-17 years Wakeboarding

Gold — Sera Watson, North Vancouver

Silver — Tegan Jeffery, Nanoose Bay

Bronze — Sophia Turner, North Vancouver

Boys 10-13 years Wakeboarding

Gold — Maxwell Jeffery, Nanoose Bay

Silver — Jakob Taylor, New Westminster

Bronze — Teagan Robertson, Burnaby

Girls 10-13 years Slalom

Gold — Lucas Pinette, Williams Lake

Silver — Lincoln Richards, Victoria

Bronze — Matt Pinsonneault, Penticton

Triathlon Boys Duathlon

Gold — Lincoln Hoel, West Kelowna

Silver — Brody Wright, Vernon

Bronze — James Needham, Kelowna

Triathlon Girls Duathlon

Gold — Jamie Harker, Victoria

Silver — Tayla Ingram, Summerland

Bronze — Kasha Vitoratos, Kamloops

Boys Super Spring Triathlon

Gold — Lincoln Hoel, West Kelowna

Silver — Brody Wright, Vernon

Bronze — Bradley Christison, Victoria

Girls Super Sprint Triathlon

Gold — Jamie Harker, Victoria

Silver — Tayla Ingram, Summerland

Bronze — Kasha Vitoratos, Kamloops

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.