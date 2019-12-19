BC Winter Classic coming back to Fort St. James

Four teams will face off in Fort St. James. (Stock photo)

BC Hockey is coming back to Fort St. James for the BC Winter Classic.

The event is in partnership with the Cariboo Cougars, the Northern Capitals and the Nak’azdli Whut’en Territory and will take place from Jan. 16 – 19.

“The Winter Classic features a regular-season matchup between the Cariboo Cougars and Vancouver North West Hawks of the Major Midget League (MML) and a regular-season matchup of the Northern Capitals and the Greater Vancouver Comets of the Female Midget AAA League (FMAAA),” says a release.

The inaugural Winter classic was held in 2019 by MML and the 2020 event will be the first for FMAAA.

“Both games will be held at the newly upgraded Ernie Sam Memorial Arena on the Nak’azdli Whut’en Territory. Professional boards and regulation glass were installed last season and this year dressing rooms and a zamboni bay have been added.”

All four participating teams will take part in community outreach opportunities.

“Coaches and team leadership will help local coaches conduct on-ice practices at the Atom, Pee Wee, Bantam and Midget levels and attend schools to promote the sport of hockey and healthy, active living to elementary-age kids.”

The Cougars will play the Hawks on Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. and the Capitals will play the Comets on Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.