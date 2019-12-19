Four teams will face off in Fort St. James. (Stock photo)

BC Winter Classic coming back to Fort St. James

BC Hockey is coming back to Fort St. James for the BC Winter Classic.

The event is in partnership with the Cariboo Cougars, the Northern Capitals and the Nak’azdli Whut’en Territory and will take place from Jan. 16 – 19.

“The Winter Classic features a regular-season matchup between the Cariboo Cougars and Vancouver North West Hawks of the Major Midget League (MML) and a regular-season matchup of the Northern Capitals and the Greater Vancouver Comets of the Female Midget AAA League (FMAAA),” says a release.

The inaugural Winter classic was held in 2019 by MML and the 2020 event will be the first for FMAAA.

“Both games will be held at the newly upgraded Ernie Sam Memorial Arena on the Nak’azdli Whut’en Territory. Professional boards and regulation glass were installed last season and this year dressing rooms and a zamboni bay have been added.”

All four participating teams will take part in community outreach opportunities.

“Coaches and team leadership will help local coaches conduct on-ice practices at the Atom, Pee Wee, Bantam and Midget levels and attend schools to promote the sport of hockey and healthy, active living to elementary-age kids.”

The Cougars will play the Hawks on Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. and the Capitals will play the Comets on Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

Previous story
Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Just Posted

BC Winter Classic coming back to Fort St. James

BC Hockey is coming back to Fort St. James for the BC… Continue reading

School District 91 completes menstrual dispenser installation

After a brief, glitch, that prevented dispensers from being properly installed, free… Continue reading

Fort St. James mayor looks back on 2019

Looking back on 2019, Fort Fraser Mayor Bev Playfair says there are… Continue reading

Area contractor wins B.C. Highways Contractor Award

Yellowhead Road and Bridge won Road and Bridge Maintenance award

Canfor shareholders reject Pattison’s takeover offer

Lumber company says offer had just 45% support from minority shareholders

McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate action

House impeached Trump on two charges—abusing his power and obstructing Congress—stemming from his pressure on Ukraine

Trans Mountain begins laying Alberta pipeline for expansion

Construction continues at Westridge terminal in Burnaby B.C.

Canada’s ‘universal call blocking’ system seen as partial answer to big nuisance

CRTC estimates 40 per cent of complaints about unwanted calls involve caller-ID spoofin

Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Victoria father who murdered his two daughters to be sentenced today

Andrew Berry murdered Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

Legalizing hard drugs not a ‘panacea’ to opioids crisis, Trudeau says

Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics

B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled

President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

The historic vote split along party lines,

Most Read