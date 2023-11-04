Canada wins gold at Pan Continental Curling Championships in Kelowna

Team Canada won gold at the Pan Continental Curling Championships in Kelowna on Saturday, Nov. 4, beating Team Korea 8-3. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Team Canada is on top of the curling world once again.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, they won their second consecutive Pan Continental Curling Championship, beating Team Korea 8-3 in the gold medal game at the Kelowna Curling Club.

After being down 2-1 through four ends, Canada scored five points over the next three ends to take a 6-2 lead. Korea responded with one point in the eighth end but Canada put the game away in the ninth, adding two points and completed the win.

“Nice to represent Canada and came away with the gold medal,” said Team Canada’s Brad Gushue. “We didn’t play our best but we were able to win and fortunately got a few mistakes from Korea today.”

Gushue called the championship match “a game of mistakes” as both teams missed critical shots as the game went on.

Canada went 6-1 in the round robin portion of the tournament, and beat Team USA in the semi-finals before overtaking Korea in the finals.

During the week, the Gushue caused some waves, criticizing the Curling Federation about a few different topics including limited practice space and the tournament being pulled from tradition television to only streaming online.

“It was something I feel needed to be said but at the end of the day, it wasn’t a big distraction for us,” said Gushue. “This is a really good crowd today, it was really good all week. They were wonderful and supported us all week.”

Gushue also added he plans to be back in Kelowna for the 2025 Brier, taking place at Prospera Place.

