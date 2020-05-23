Canada’s Bianca Andreescu returning for Credit One Bank Invitational

Andreescu has not played since she suffered a knee injury in late October at the WTA Finals in China.

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu appears to be over her injury woes and ready to get back on the tennis court.

Andreescu is slated to make her first tournament appearance since last October as one of 16 players launching the inaugural Credit One Bank Invitational in June.

The Tennis Channel made the announcement on Friday, with the tournament set to start on June 23 in Charleston, S.C.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, has not played since she suffered a knee injury in late October at the WTA Finals in China.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was hoping to defend her 2019 Indian Wells title in March at the BNP Paribas Open only to have to pull out due to the lingering injury.

The tournament ended up being halted by the COVID-19 pandemic only days after Andreescu pulled out, with the WTA Tour tennis season being put on a hiatus until July 13.

The Credit One Bank Invitational, consisting of 16 singles matches and eight doubles contests, will see competitors divided into two teams for the event and will have no fans in attendance.

Charleston is a regular stop on the WTA tour with the Volvo Car Open, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Credit One Bank Invitational is not part of the WTA Tour.

Canadians Eugenie Bouchard and Leylah Annie Fernandez are also expected to be part of the field.

