Team Canada celebrates after defeating Russia in the gold medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. The Canadian junior hockey team says it will resume its selection camp on Tuesday after completing a 14-day quarantine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Team Canada celebrates after defeating Russia in the gold medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. The Canadian junior hockey team says it will resume its selection camp on Tuesday after completing a 14-day quarantine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canada’s junior hockey team cuts players, while opponents deal with COVID-19 virus

Canada’s selection camp in Red Deer, Alta., halted after players, non-core staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Canada’s junior hockey team was minus a few players following a two-week quarantine.

Five players were released Tuesday before Canada could get back on the ice to prepare for the upcoming world junior men’s hockey championship in Edmonton.

Defencemen Matthew Robertson, Mason Millman and Daemon Hunt and forwards Ridly Greig and Xavier Simoneau were “unfit to continue to play based on return-to-play protocols,” according to Hockey Canada senior vice-president of national teams Scott Salmond.

“This is not a hockey decision,” Salmond said on a conference call. “This is a health decision based on return-to-play protocols. They were unable to continue with camp today. Feel horribly for those kids.”

Canada’s selection camp in Red Deer, Alta., halted Nov. 26 after two players and one non-core staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The nine international teams, scheduled to arrive in Edmonton by charter flight Sunday, are dealing with coaches and players testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel announced Tuesday that he too has tested positive, while saying the Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 tournament will go ahead.

“Preparations will continue within the IIHF for the upcoming 2021 IIHF world junior championship,” Fasel said in a statement.

Any player, coach or support staff who tested positive for the virus after Nov. 29 is ineligible to enter Edmonton’s “bubble.”

Participating countries must conduct their training camps in isolation this week. All personnel will be tested three times over seven days.

Another five-day quarantine with daily testing awaits upon arrival in Edmonton. Exhibition games are planned for Dec. 20-23.

An eight-team minimum is required for the tournament to go ahead, Salmond said.

Canada’s first opponent, Germany, will be without forwards Lukas Reichel and Nino Kinder. Their federation said Tuesday in a social media post the players contracted the virus.

Swedish coach Tomas Monten, assistant coach Anders Lundberg and a video coach have also tested positive.

Four Swedish players have been removed from that country’s roster in the last four days: William Eklund, Karl Henriksson, William Wallinder and Albin Grewe.

“This is obviously worrying and a difficult situation where our ultimate responsibility is the safety of players and leaders,” Swedish federation secretary-general Johan Stark said in a statement on the organization’s website.

“This is a serious situation from a safety perspective and we must follow this hour by hour. We also have a close dialogue with the International Ice Hockey Federation to describe our situation and review our alternatives.”

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo reiterated the tournament’s safety rules to prevent the spread of infection appear solid because they’re modelled on this year’s NHL “bubble” in Edmonton.

No personnel within the NHL’s hub tested positive over seven weeks of playoffs, according to the league.

“But there’s also the situation epidemiologically, what’s happening both in Canada, the U.S. and in other countries, so that’s something we’re keeping an eye on,” Njoo said.

Canada’s 25-player roster will be announced following intrasquad games Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’re just trying to follow the protocols and make sure we’re tight with those things to give us the best chance possible to make sure that we’re able to compete in the world juniors,” defenceman Bowen Byram said.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian junior hockey team cuts players, resumes selection camp after quarantine

Just Posted

Emma Doyle, Stopping the Violence Wellness Worker in Fort St. James. (Submitted photo)
A Call to Men: Rise Up

A weekly column by Emma Doyle

(Black Press file photo)
Five arrested following surveillance of house in Fort St. James

Police seized suspected narcotics, weapon

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. As of Dec. 8, no employees are self-isolating on-site at CVL anymore. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
56 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

There’s been a two-person increase in positive cases since Friday (Dec. 4)

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where one employee is still currently isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was first declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
54 positive COVID-19 cases associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

There’s been a two-person increase in positive cases since Tuesday (Dec. 1)

K-J Millar/The Northern View
8 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the Northern Health Authority

Since Nov. 27, there have been 191 new cases reported in NHA

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Measures of success from a selection of GoFundMe campaigns by or for people in Snohomish County.
Victoria, Kelowna top most generous cities in Canada: GoFundMe

Victoria and Kelowna top the list of most generous Canadian cities in 2020

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Most Read