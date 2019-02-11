Canada’s Olympic hockey team of non-NHLers reflect, a year later

Canada lost to Germany 4-3 in Pyeongchang, losing the chance to play for the gold medal

Canada defenceman Mat Robinson looks on as Germany players celebrate after defeating Canada to advance to the gold medal game during third period men’s semifinal Olympic hockey action at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Gangneung, South Korea on Friday, February 23, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Sean Burke still can’t bring himself to watch the game.

Once was enough.

The general manager of Canada’s men’s hockey team at the Pyeongchang Olympics has no interest in reliving the country’s stunning 4-3 loss to Germany in the semifinals — a defeat that cost the group of non-NHLers a chance to play for gold.

“It hurts sometimes to think about,” Burke said. ”We played our best hockey all but one period against the Germans.

“I feel bad for the guys. It’s too bad, that one period … you don’t get a chance to redo it.”

The men’s event at the 2018 Winter Olympics got underway a year ago this week, and while Canada would recover in time to win bronze just 24 hours after the shock defeat to Germany, that result in the semis to one of the game’s minnows still stings.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever have such a tough situation in hockey again,” defenceman Maxim Noreau said in a recent phone interview. ”That was probably some of the toughest minutes I’ve ever had in my life — just looking around that locker room and seeing tears in everyone’s eyes.”

“You have to come up with your best game at the right time,” added Burke, also a scout with the Montreal Canadiens. “Unfortunately if you don’t, you don’t have a seven-game series. It’s quite an intense event.

“It brings out the best, but it can also show your cracks.”

The 2018 Olympics were the first not to feature NHL players since 1994 after the league declined to send its stars to South Korea. The move left many hockey fans disappointed, but the group of pros selected from leagues scattered around the world to represent Canada ran with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to wear red and white on sport’s biggest stage.

“We’re objective and we know people want to see the best players,” said the 31-year-old Noreau, a Montreal native and member of Zurich SC in Switzerland. “But we wanted to make sure we proved that even though we were in Russia or Europe that we’re still good players.

“Everyone had a little bit to prove.”

Canada finished second in its preliminary round group following victories over Switzerland and South Korea that bracketed a shootout loss to the Czech Republic.

The Canadians then beat Finland 1-0 in a hard-fought quarterfinal and expected to take on Sweden in the semis before the Germans, who had already ditched the Swiss in the playoff round, picked up their second of three shock results with a 4-3 overtime victory.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

