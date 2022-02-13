Canada’s Steven Dubois celebrates his bronze medal finish at the finish line for the men’s 500 metre short-track speed skating final at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada’s Steven Dubois celebrates his bronze medal finish at the finish line for the men’s 500 metre short-track speed skating final at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada’s Steven Dubois wins bronze in men’s 500-metre short-track event

Dubois finished third behind Shaoang Liu of Hungary and Konstantin Ivliev of Russia

Canada’s Steven Dubois has won a bronze medal in the men’s 500-metre short-track speedskating final at the Beijing Olympics.

Dubois finished third behind Shaoang Liu of Hungary and Konstantin Ivliev of Russia.

The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., won silver in the 1,500-metre event last week.

Dubois was advanced to the A final after the judges determined he’d been bumped by South Korea’s Hwang Daeheon in his semifinal heat.

Fellow Canadian Jordan Pierre-Gilles was eliminated earlier after falling in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian women’s 3,000-metre relay team failed to reach the podium, finishing fourth.

READ MORE: Restrictive coronavirus countermeasures seem to be working at Olympics

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Beijing 2022 Winter Games

Previous story
Thatcher Demko makes 51 saves as Canucks trip visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2

Just Posted

Women hold up signs reading 'no more stolen sisters' at a vigil for April Mary Monk at Spirit Park in Fort St. James. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock)
‘This has to stop’: Community mourns death of Fort St. James woman

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Update: Woman dies after assault at Fort St. James residence

“We could be dangerous in the playoffs. We could go out and win it all,” Nechako North Stars Coach Dave Boon said in a Feb. 9 interview. (Submitted photo)
North Stars coach eyes playoffs with end-of-season push

Lejac residential school on the shore of Fraser Lake. (National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation photo)
Family honour Mary John Sr. on Lejac residential school centennial