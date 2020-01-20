Cariboo Cougars lose to Vancouver Hawks at the 2020 Winter Classic

The Cougars lost 2 - 0 at the Jan. 18 game held at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena

The Cariboo Cougars welcomed the Vancouver North West Hawks to Fort St. James this weekend, during the Nak’azdli Winter Classic 2020.

The game kicked off at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena on Jan. 18 at 5:30 pm, after Premier Horgan made an announcement about the new hospital in the district.

The Premier was present at the game as well. There were over 100 people in the audience and the Cariboo Cougars lost 2 – 0 to the Vancouver team. On Jan. 19, the Northern Capitals went up against the Greater Vancouver Comets, where they made history by being the first Female Midget AAA teams to play in an outdoor rink.

