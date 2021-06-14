Calgary Stampeders’ Jerome Messam leaps over a tackle during second half CFL western semifinal football action in Calgary, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CFL football will be played this summer in Canada

Governors vote unanimously in favour to start the ‘21 campaign on Aug. 5

The CFL is going ahead with its 2021 season.

The league’s board of governors have voted unanimously in favour of an amended collective bargaining agreement and starting the ‘21 campaign Aug. 5.

The CFL did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league said it will release a 2021 schedule Tuesday.

The board approval means training camp will be scheduled to begin July 10.

The league unveiled plans in November for a full 18-game season that was to have started in June but later pushed back the start to August and reduced the number of games to 14.

The Grey Cup game was also pushed back from Nov. 21 to Dec. 12 in Hamilton.

