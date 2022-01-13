CIHL game in Vanderhoof rescheduled for Jan. 23 due to COVID-19

The Quesnel Kangaroos were set to play the Nechako North Stars this weekend

The Quesnel Kangaroos were set to face the Nechako North Stars in Vanderhoof on Jan. 15, but the game was postponed. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

More games in the Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL) have been postponed due to COVID-19 cases.

The Quesnel Kangaroos were planning on heading to Vanderhoof to play the Nechako North Stars on Jan. 15, but the game has been postponed by the league.

Kangaroos Captain Alessio Tomassetti said it was because of COVID-19 cases. Tomasetti said Quesnel has had a few players feel under the weather throughout the season, but have been good all year.

The new schedule for the Roos will see them play Hazelton at the West Fraser Centre on Jan. 22 in the evening, and then visit Vanderhoof on Jan. 23 at 1 p.m.

“It’s definitely nice to have a two game weekend,” Tomassetti said.

“Gets the guy’s legs going all weekend.”

A CIHL game scheduled between Terrace and Quesnel on Jan. 9 was also postponed.

