The Quesnel Kangaroos were set to face the Nechako North Stars in Vanderhoof on Jan. 15, but the game was postponed. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The Quesnel Kangaroos were set to face the Nechako North Stars in Vanderhoof on Jan. 15, but the game was postponed. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

CIHL game in Vanderhoof rescheduled for Jan. 23 due to COVID-19

The Quesnel Kangaroos were set to play the Nechako North Stars this weekend

More games in the Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL) have been postponed due to COVID-19 cases.

The Quesnel Kangaroos were planning on heading to Vanderhoof to play the Nechako North Stars on Jan. 15, but the game has been postponed by the league.

Kangaroos Captain Alessio Tomassetti said it was because of COVID-19 cases. Tomasetti said Quesnel has had a few players feel under the weather throughout the season, but have been good all year.

The new schedule for the Roos will see them play Hazelton at the West Fraser Centre on Jan. 22 in the evening, and then visit Vanderhoof on Jan. 23 at 1 p.m.

“It’s definitely nice to have a two game weekend,” Tomassetti said.

“Gets the guy’s legs going all weekend.”

A CIHL game scheduled between Terrace and Quesnel on Jan. 9 was also postponed.

READ MORE: CIHL games postponed in Quesnel and Williams Lake

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CIHLQuesnelVanderhoof

Previous story
Reinhart has 3 points as Panthers hand Canucks coach Boudreau first non-OT loss
Next story
Olympic athletes heading to Beijing warned about Chinese cyber spies: minister

Just Posted

The Quesnel Kangaroos were set to face the Nechako North Stars in Vanderhoof on Jan. 15, but the game was postponed. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
CIHL game in Vanderhoof rescheduled for Jan. 23 due to COVID-19

Highway 16 is temporarily closed due to a car accident. (File photo/Houston Today)
Hwy 16 closed east of Houston due to crash

Aurora Leigh’s album cover for “Feel it To Heal It”. (Submitted)
Abuse, trauma discussed in new album released by Fort St. James resident

Temperatures in the area will stay warm in the coming days. (File photo/Black Press)
Meteorologist predicts milder temps for rest of January