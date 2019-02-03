Come together: Super Bowl Sunday, the last stand of live TV

Of the 10 highest-rated television programs in U.S. history, nine were Super Bowls and one was the finale of ‘M.A.S.H.’

The Super Bowl is America’s last stand for live TV.

In an increasingly fragmented entertainment landscape, many people watch most shows on demand, streamed or recorded on a DVR. But people still want to watch sports live.

And the Super Bowl, commercials and all, remains the single event people want to see the most.

Of the 10 highest-rated television programs in U.S. history, nine were Super Bowls and one was the finale of “M.A.S.H.”

“It’s an outlier because, unlike pretty much everything else, it’s not an event we think of as being disrupted by streaming,” said Vince Gennaro, who studies America’s viewing habits as a dean at the NYU Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport.

Sunday’s broadcast is sure to be the highest-rated broadcast of the year once again.

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know to be game-day ready for Super Bowl 53

Eddie Pells, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Age is just a number for B.C. dragon boat champions

Just Posted

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

Hwy 16 transit use inconsistent

Two years in, bus ridership is down or up since a year ago depending on which community.

TransCanada to sell up to 75% stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Company reducing its interest in the 670-kilometre, 48-inch diameter natural gas pipeline project

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

RCMP on man-hunt for two armed suspects in northwest B.C.

Terrace RCMP and Forensic Identification Unit is investigating after truck was stolen at gunpoint

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

B.C. VIEWS: NDP government resumes taxing, spending to battle poverty

Legislature scandal, speculation tax distract from NDP agenda

More than a ‘protest camp’: Unist’ot’en camp residents on life on the land

Many flocked to the area after RCMP enforced a court injunction and arrested 14 people at a site down a gravel road from the camp

Come together: Super Bowl Sunday, the last stand of live TV

Of the 10 highest-rated television programs in U.S. history, nine were Super Bowls and one was the finale of ‘M.A.S.H.’

Trump says release of Mueller report up to attorney general

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said last week the probe is ‘close to being completed’

Forgiveness can help healing process in cases like Humboldt tragedy: experts

There were glimmers of compassion after the crash, as some including widow Christina Haugan pledged forgiveness and peace

Surrey RCMP say SkyTrain shooting suspect has been arrested

Police say Daon Gordon Glasgow was arrested ‘without incident’

VIDEO: Age is just a number for B.C. dragon boat champions

Team Titanium of 60-plus paddlers from Langley outperformed much younger rivals

Quebec chef takes gold at Canadian Culinary Championships

Yannick LaSalle won the best dish at the Grand Finale held in Kelowna

Most Read