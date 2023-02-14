Day 3 Recap: Top-ranked teams advance with one exception

Day 3 of the All Native Basketball Tournament on Feb. 13 saw all but two of the top-ranked teams in action, with only one of those failing to advance in the winners bracket.
Nuxalk (Bella Coola), ranked third in the Intermediate Division, came up against a hot Gitxsan (Hazelton) squad, who the day before had crushed Gitxaala (Kitkatla) 87-65. Nuxalk would not fare any better as Gitxsan put up 78 points while holding the third-ranked team to just 49.
Nuxalk did get out to an early lead in the 9:30 draw Monday morning, but the Gitxsan Intermediates went on a 24-point unanswered run late in the first quarter and early in the second to establish what would end up being an insurmountable lead.
Elsewhere in Intermediate play, top-ranked Heiltsuk (Bella Bella) knocked off Laxgalts’ap 86-75 and second-ranked Prince Rupert had little trouble dispensing with challenger Massett easily advancing with a 91 – 71 victory.
In the Women’s Division, top-ranked Vancouver crushed Massett 74-13. Shenise Sigsworth, the 2022 Women’s Division MVP, shared top scoring honours with teammate Laura Lewis in the winning effort.
Second-ranked Similkameen did not have as easy a time advancing, but by the final buzzer were up 56-50 against this year’s host Nation Laxgalts’ap.
Third-ranked Hazelton was not scheduled to play until today (Feb. 14).
In the Senior Men’s Division defending champions Gtixaala (Kitkala) have yet to play, but both #2 Skidegate and #3 Massett relegated their opponents to the elimination bracket on Monday.
On the Masters side of the board top-ranked Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh) handily defeated Gitga’at Hartley Bay 83 – 63.
Gitimidiik’s Justin Adams, 2022 Masters MVP, took a slight backseat to teammate Gene Wolff in top scoring honours in the game, putting up 20 to Wolff’s 22.
Second-ranked Gitwinksihlkw, also advanced on the winners side of the table barely edging out Haisla (Kitamaat) 101 – 98 in the highest scoring matchup in Masters play this year.
DAY 3, February 13 Complete Results
WOMEN’S DIVISION
All games were played in the arena
8 a.m. Heiltsuk (Bella Bella) 49 vs Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh) 59
Top Scorers
Heiltsuk – Shayla Schooner – 15
Gitmidiik – Connie Johnson – 12
11 a.m. Haisla (Kitamaat) 64 vs Prince Rupert 37
Top Scorers
Haisla – McKenna Stevens – 17
PR – Alexis Ryan – 9
2:30 p.m. Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) 38 vs Massett 47
Top Scorers
Gitga’at – Tracy Reid – 11
Massett – Sarah Edenshaw – 20
6:30 p.m. Similkameen 56 vs Hesquiaht 50
Top Scorers
Similkameen – Jasmine Montgomery – 23
Hesquiaht – Mariah Charleson – 18
9:30 p.m. Massett 13 vs Vancouver 74
Top Scorers
Massett – Joey Pringle – 3
Vancouver – Shenise Sigsworth and Laura Lewis – 13
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION
All games were played in the main gym
8 a.m. Laxgalts’ap (Greenville) 75 vs Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh) 74
Top Scorers
Laxgalts’ap – Ethan Clayton – 31
Gitmidiik – Matthew Clayton – 22
9:30 a.m. Nuxalk (Bella Coola) 49 vs Gitxsan (Hazelton) 78
Top Scorers
Nuxalk – Morgan Nelson 10
Gitxsan – Marshal Skulsh – 20
11 a.m. Massett 71 vs Prince Rupert 91
Top Scorers
Massett – Stanley Swanson – 26
PR – Rylan Adams – 33
6:30 p.m. Laxgalts’ap 75 vs Heiltsuk (Bella Bella) 86
Top Scorers
Heiltsuk – Blake Landsdowne – 36
Laxgalts’ap – Ethan Clayton – 31
SENIORS DIVISION
All games were played in the main gym
1 p.m. Prince Rupert 90 vs Heiltsuk (Bella Bella) 80
Top Scorers
Prince Rupert – Russell Reece – 29
Heiltsuk – Gary Gladstone and Jordan Gladstone – 24
2:30 p.m. Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh) 45 vs Gitxsan Hazelton) 71
Top Scorers
Gitmidiik – Charles Leeson – 14
Gitxsan – Kaimen Starr – 23
4 p.m. Haisla (Kitamaat) 51 vs Massett 63
Top Scorers
Haisla – Jeremy Nyce – 21
Massett – William Edwards – 15
8 p.m. Burnaby 110 vs Prince Rupert 64
Top Scorers
Burnaby – Kobe McKnight 43
Prince Rupert – John Sampson – 19
9:30 p.m. Skidegate 94 vs Similkameen 87 (OT)
Top Scorers
Skidegate – Desi Collinson – 24
Similkameen – Jess Vissia – 31
MASTERS DIVISION
All games were played in the arena
9:30 a.m. Gitwinksihlkw 102 vs Haisla (Kitamaat) 98
Top Scorers
Gitwinksihlkw – Andrew Nyce – 37
Haisla – Craig Windsor – 30
1 p.m. Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) 69 vs Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh) 83
Top Scorers
Gitga’at – Derek Reece – 36
Gitmidiik – Gene Wolff – 22
4 p.m. Gingolx (Kincolith) 53 vs Prince Rupert 79
Top Scorers
Gingolx – Simon Gurney – 28
PR – Brandon Sampson and Kyle Cline – 16
8 p.m. Massett 66 vs Gitxsan (Hazelton) 68
Top Scorers
Massett – Jordan Williams 29
Gitxsan – Jess Olson – 17