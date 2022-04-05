Hazelton Elite’s Colton Murrell, right, drives to the basket en route to putting up 35 points during senior men’s first round play against Prince Rupert at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 4. (Thom Barker photo)

Day 3 schedule of the 62nd annual All Native Basketball Tournament

Games are being played infront of a full-house

The following is the schedule for Day 3 of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

WOMEN’S DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

Bella Bella vs Kincolith

April 5 at 8 a.m.

New Aiyansh vs Alert Bay

April 5 at 11 a.m.

Gitwinksihlkw vs Massett

April 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Greenville vs Lax Kw’alaams

April 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Kitkatla vs Bella Bella

April 5 at 9:30 p.m.

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

Bella Bella vs Hazelton

April 5 at 8 a.m.

Kitkatla vs Burnaby

April 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Bella Coola vs Vancouver

April 5 at 11 a.m.

Prince Rupert vs Greenville

April 5 at 6:30 p.m.

SENIORS DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

Bella Bella vs Lytton

April 5 at 1 p.m.

Metlakatla AK vs Hazelton

April 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Skidegate vs (Winner of Bella Bella vs Lytton)

April 5 at 9:30 p.m.

Lax Kw’alaams vs Kitkatla

April 5 at 8 p.m.

Ahousaht vs Massett

April 5 at 4 p.m.

MASTERS DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

Lax Kw’alaams vs Prince Rupert

April 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Bella Bella vs Massett

April 5 at 1 p.m.

New Aiyansh vs Kincolith

April 5 at 4 p.m.

Kitkatla vs Skidegate

April 5 at 8 p.m.

