Mt. Pope Adventure Run and Walk walkers from Fort St. James. Back: Christy Hoy, Marie Wilmott, Rhona Boyd, Fatima Hatamleh, Mary Hatamleh. Front: Rachel Hoy, Hannah Hoy, Ayaan Al-Hawari, Emily Boyd and Aiden Boyd. Hannalise Inden photo

Dozens participate in 39th annual Mt. Pope Adventure Run and Walk

The fastest male and female runners both came from Prince George for the run

By Keith Gordon

Courier Contributor

A field of 18 runners and a record of 37 walkers participated in the 39th running of the Mt. Pope Adventure Run and Walk held on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018.

With volunteers and others there were nearly 70 people on the mountain enjoying the warm fall conditions. The wind is usually howling on top of the mountain, but it was almost dead calm on run day. There was no snow, and the running conditions were almost perfect.

The fastest male runner was two-time winner Cam McNamara of Prince George. Cam managed to run from Cottonwood Beach to the top of the mountain and back in a time of 2:02.54.

The fastest female was Lindsay VanderMeer, also of PG, who ran the course in 2:19.28.

Local runners were David Nutbrown (2:25.37) and Misha James (2:56.01). A contingent of 22 locals did the walk, joining others from PG.

The youngest walker was Theo Wichrowski of Fort St. James, who is not quite three years of age, and the oldest runner was Ken Simon of Vanderhoof. Ken is 67.

Look for a special edition of the event next year, when participants celebrate the 40th running of the event.


