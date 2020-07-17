Exhibit showcasing B.C.’s rich hockey history seeks submissions from the public

“… We’re excited to see what interesting pieces of history we can gather from around the province.”

The BC Hockey Hall of Fame is calling on hockey enthusiasts to help them in the creation of a new exhibit.

The new exhibit, with the goal of showcasing B.C.’s rich and diverse hockey history, is in need of submissions from the public.

This comes after the organization was forced to cancel their annual summer induction event.

The BCHHF is currently scouring the province in search of old artifacts such as jerseys, pucks, sticks, programs, photos, and other equipment that can tell the story of the sport.

Themes the organization are particularly interested in include Vancouver Canucks history, historical hockey leagues in B.C., B.C. women’s hockey, indigenous hockey in the province, B.C.’s championship teams, and influential people in the province’s hockey history.

“Our province has such a rich hockey history. This is the perfect opportunity for us to enhance our Hall of Fame and we’re excited to see what interesting pieces of history we can gather from around the province,” said Jim Hughson, Chair of the Board for the BC Hockey Hall of Fame in a release.

Hockey greats Steve Yzerman, Mark Recchi, Scott Niedermeyer, and Joe Sakic have already secured spots in the hall, and the BCHHF is excited to further enhance this area by adding a section on the history of hockey in the province.

Those interested in contributing are encouraged to contact the BC Hockey Hall of Fame at 778-559-3263, or via email at executive.director@bchhf.com.

The organization cautioned that only items they consider suitable or relevant will be accepted, however they welcome all inquiries.

For more information visit bchhf.com.

