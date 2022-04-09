Vancouver's Karalee Antoine beats Hesquiaht's Destiny Hansen during Day 5 Women's play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 7. (Thom Barker photo)

Final day of the 2022 All Native basketball tournament

Seniors division has the honour of playing the final game of the tournament

The following is the schedule for the final day of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. All games will be played in the Main Gym

WOMEN’S DIVISION

FINALS Similkameen vs Vancouver

April 9 at 1 p.m.

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

SEMI-FINALS Bella Bella vs Prince Rupert

April 9 at 9 a.m.

FINALS Burnaby vs (Winner of Bella Bella vs Prince Rupert

April 9 at 6 p.m.

SENIORS DIVISION

SEMI-FINALS Skidegatevs Metlakatla AK

April 9 at 10:30 a.m.

FINALS Kitkatla vs (Winner of Skidegate vs Metlakatla AK)

April 9 at 6 p.m.

MASTERS DIVISION

FINALS New Aiyansh vs Gitwinksihlkw

April 9 at 2:30 p.m.

