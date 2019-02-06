Former Canucks captain Andre Boudrias dead at 75

Dozens of social media posts have poured in by friends and fans

FILE – Montreal Canadiens first round pick Terry Ryan waves to the crowd as he is hugged by Andre Boudrias (Left) and Doug Robinson after they picked him eighth overall in the NHL Entry Draft in Edmonton, Alberta July 8, 1995. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Former Vancouver Canucks captain turned Montreal Canadiens scout André Boudrias has died at the age of 75.

Boudrias, who recorded 388 points during his time with the Canucks, died on Tuesday in Whistler, according to a statement by the Montreal Canadiens.

The exact cause of his death is not known at this time.

He led the Canucks as captain for one of the six seasons he played with the team in the 1970s.

The @Canucks second captain, Andre Boudrias, has passed away. He still sits 13th all-time in scoring for the franchise. pic.twitter.com/zYuL0EoyUF — Paul McLellan (@McLellanPaul) February 6, 2019

My dad's favourite player always heard about you when I was growing up RIP Andre Boudrias. — Mario (@Nuckyou22) February 6, 2019

He went on to become a scout for the Canadiens before being promoted to the management team. The team said his role as assistant general manager was key to the Canadiens Stanley Cup championships in 1986 and 1993.

“André Boudrias will be remembered and missed by all who knew him,” the statement read.

More to come.

