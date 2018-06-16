Fort St. James Family Taekwon Do members took home a whopping 31 medals at the ITF of BC Provincial Taekwon Do Championships in May. (Graphic/ITF of BC)

Fort St. James Taekwon Do enjoys success at provincials

The Fort St. James Family Taekwon Do team has achieved enormous success at the ITF of British Columbia Provincial Taekwon Do championships, as the 24 competitors that competed in the competition, hosted by Family Taekwon Do Prince George in May, brought home 31 total medals.

Head instructor at Fort St. James Family Taekwon Do (FSJ Family TKD) Vera Poole would like to recognize the numerous volunteers who helped out at the event, as she states that without them, events like this one would never be possible.

Poole also wants to give thanks to all of the competitors, coaches and instructors who have gone above and beyond to ensure that the members of the FSJ Family TKD team are given these opportunities.

Finally, Poole wants to recognize all the members of the FSJ Family TKD, who all brought their best efforts forward at the provincial championships and who brought home the medals to prove it.

Cheyenne Vanderishe 1st Dan – Bronze spar, Cela West Red/blk stripe – Silver, spar/ Bronze Pat, Tom Roberson Red/blk stripe – Gold spar/ bronze pat, Cassidy MacDougal Red – Gold spar/ bronze Pat, Nicolai Legebokoff Red – Gold spar, Zuri Grondin Blue/red stripe – Gold spar, Ursan Kitchen Blue/red stripe – Bronze spar & pat, Asia Rae Panesar Green – Bronze pat, Parker Shoot Green – Gold spar/bronze pat, William Bennison Green – Silver spar/gold pat, Rowan Dinwoodie yellow/gr stripe – Bronze pat, Luke Wichrowski yellow – Bronze spar, Jerzy Wichrowski yellow – Gold pat, Brendon Crowley Yellow – Bronze pat, Tahirah Soles Yellow —Honourable Mention, Wolfgang Thomas yellow – silver spar/bronze pat, Jack Prince yellow stripe – Honourable Mention, Ian Vanderishe yellow stripe – Silver spar, Kaidance Loveseth yellow stripe – Silver spar/gold pat, Bryn Kitchen Yellow stripe – Gold spar, Amber Dinwoodie white – Gold & silver group competition, Owen Eschuk white – Bronze spar and Nicolas Prince white – Bronze & Gold group competition.

Next up for the FSJ Family TKD club is the potential appearance of four of its members at the International Taekwon Do World Cup in Sydney, Australia in September.

“This competition will have more than 1800 competitors from all over the world,” said Poole in a previous interview with the Omineca Express. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to learn and show what we can do.”

Previous story
Lions’ rebuilding plan to be put to the test at Saturday home opener

Just Posted

Community and collaboration drive Binche Fishing Derby

Family time, forward thinking and positive initiatives to be highlighted

Dr. Paul Stent awarded Key to the Community

On June 4, local physician Dr. Paul Stent was presented with the… Continue reading

Audit finds Canfor did not comply with bridge maintenance legislation

Per a news release issued by the Forest Practices board, an independent… Continue reading

Tenth B.C. Justice Summit continues dialogue on Indigenous justice

Per an information bulletin courtesy of the Ministry of Attorney General and… Continue reading

Fort St. James Taekwon Do enjoys success at provincials

The Fort St. James Family Taekwon Do team has achieved enormous success… Continue reading

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of B.C. couple

Two counts of aggravated first-degree murder filed against William Talbott II in Snohomish

Canadians swear off American-made goods, cancel trips to U.S. amid trade dispute

#BuyCanadian online campaign growing as trade stand-off causes resentment by many

CREA cuts home sales forecast, May sales down 16.2% compared with year ago

Updated forecast came as CREA reported actual home sales in May hit a seven-year low

Amber Alert cancelled after girl, 7, found safe in Quebec

She was found shortly after Quebec provincial police issued the alert

Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

RCMP find body of missing woman who fell into B.C. River

The body of Jessie Lavallee was found in the North Thompson River south of Barriere

Man, 21, charged in Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 young girls

Sheldon Eeriya of Markham, Ont., was arrested on Friday

Lions’ rebuilding plan to be put to the test at Saturday home opener

B.C. begins its attempt to return to CFL playoffs with a date against the Montreal Alouettes

Most Read