Fort St. James Taekwon Do enjoys success at provincials

Fort St. James Family Taekwon Do members took home a whopping 31 medals at the ITF of BC Provincial Taekwon Do Championships in May. (Graphic/ITF of BC)

The Fort St. James Family Taekwon Do team has achieved enormous success at the ITF of British Columbia Provincial Taekwon Do championships, as the 24 competitors that competed in the competition, hosted by Family Taekwon Do Prince George in May, brought home 31 total medals.

Head instructor at Fort St. James Family Taekwon Do (FSJ Family TKD) Vera Poole would like to recognize the numerous volunteers who helped out at the event, as she states that without them, events like this one would never be possible.

Poole also wants to give thanks to all of the competitors, coaches and instructors who have gone above and beyond to ensure that the members of the FSJ Family TKD team are given these opportunities.

Finally, Poole wants to recognize all the members of the FSJ Family TKD, who all brought their best efforts forward at the provincial championships and who brought home the medals to prove it.

Cheyenne Vanderishe 1st Dan – Bronze spar, Cela West Red/blk stripe – Silver, spar/ Bronze Pat, Tom Roberson Red/blk stripe – Gold spar/ bronze pat, Cassidy MacDougal Red – Gold spar/ bronze Pat, Nicolai Legebokoff Red – Gold spar, Zuri Grondin Blue/red stripe – Gold spar, Ursan Kitchen Blue/red stripe – Bronze spar & pat, Asia Rae Panesar Green – Bronze pat, Parker Shoot Green – Gold spar/bronze pat, William Bennison Green – Silver spar/gold pat, Rowan Dinwoodie yellow/gr stripe – Bronze pat, Luke Wichrowski yellow – Bronze spar, Jerzy Wichrowski yellow – Gold pat, Brendon Crowley Yellow – Bronze pat, Tahirah Soles Yellow —Honourable Mention, Wolfgang Thomas yellow – silver spar/bronze pat, Jack Prince yellow stripe – Honourable Mention, Ian Vanderishe yellow stripe – Silver spar, Kaidance Loveseth yellow stripe – Silver spar/gold pat, Bryn Kitchen Yellow stripe – Gold spar, Amber Dinwoodie white – Gold & silver group competition, Owen Eschuk white – Bronze spar and Nicolas Prince white – Bronze & Gold group competition.

Next up for the FSJ Family TKD club is the potential appearance of four of its members at the International Taekwon Do World Cup in Sydney, Australia in September.

“This competition will have more than 1800 competitors from all over the world,” said Poole in a previous interview with the Omineca Express. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to learn and show what we can do.”