Golf Fore the Cure raises big bucks to fight cancer

Forty-six participants teed off on Sunday (Sept. 16) at the Stuart Lake Golf Club to raise money to combat breast cancer in B.C.

Golf Canada has encouraged ladies clubs across the country to take part in Subaru sponsored Golf Fore the Cure tournaments for the past 15 years.

Although the Stuart Lake Ladies Club has missed a few years recently, they wanted to pick it back up again.

This year’s iteration had to wait a few weeks for the fires to calm down, but participants said it ended up being a fun event regardless.

“It was a great day,” says Ladies Club president Helene Rhon. “The money raised from such a small town was awesome.”

Through a $25 fee, poker hands, a 50/50 raffle and a travel voucher raffle, they managed to pool $2,700, which will go towards the Canadian Cancer Society in B.C.

Rhon says conditions were cool for the one o’ clock start.

“But we had no rain or wind,” she added, “so they weren’t too bad for the day, and once the event was over it started raining, so somebody was looking after us.”

The golfers weren’t the only ones taking advantage of the day.

“There were two or three bears on the course,” Rhon says. ” They seem to like it there.”

The group with Jonathan Rivard, Willy Moise, Murphy Thomas and Darren Thomas came in first on the afternoon; followed by the team of Thomas Forshner, Shayne Forshner, Joel Sulyma and Jason Reidlinger, and snatching third place was Debbie Easton, Gerry Easton and Jan Prince.



newsroom@caledoniacourier.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter