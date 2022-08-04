Video captured on live-stream shows one player kicking another in the face with the blade of his skate. (LiveBarn video)

Video captured on live-stream shows one player kicking another in the face with the blade of his skate. (LiveBarn video)

Hockey player injured by skate blade to the face; Burnaby RCMP investigating

Adult Safe Hockey League said the player has been suspended indefinitely

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after a player was kicked in the face with a skate blade during an adult recreational hockey game.

The incident took place at Burnaby’s Scotia Barn sports complex on July 29. RCMP say the incident was reported on Aug. 2.

”During the incident, the victim was allegedly kicked by another player, causing injuries that required medical treatment. Burnaby RCMP is continuing to investigate the circumstances and actions that led to the player’s injuries.”

The Adult Safe Hockey League, which ran the game, said the conduct of the player “in no way” aligns with the values of the league.

“As a result of their actions, the offending player was issued a match penalty and a game ejection. Subsequently, the player has been suspended indefinitely and will receive supplemental discipline.”

Burnaby RCMP are in possession of video showing one angle of the incident, which has been collected as evidence. Investigators are still in the process of speaking with players and witnesses.

