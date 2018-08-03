Jays hammer M’s 7-2 in Seattle

Toronto Blue Jays winning pitcher Ryan Borucki, right, is doused after the Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-2 in a baseball game Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE — Ryan Borucki held down Seattle’s offence and the Toronto Blue Jays got home runs from Russell Martin and Devon Travis in a 7-2 win over the Mariners on Friday night.

Borucki (1-2), a rookie left-hander making his seventh start, gave up one run and four hits in eight innings, striking out two without issuing a walk to earn his first win in the majors.

The Blue Jays supported Borucki right away. Randal Grichuk led off the game with a double down the first-base line against Seattle starter Marco Gonzales and Travis singled him in. Toronto extended its lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning when Martin hit a solo homer to left-centre field.

Mission accomplished! 🇨🇦 Shout out to Frog Lake, Alberta. #RussellTheMuscle pic.twitter.com/tjzbrrHLON — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 4, 2018

The Mariners got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth on Kyle Seager’s RBI single, but the Blue Jays pulled away in the top of the fifth when Grichuk reached on a one-out infield single and Travis hit a two-run homer off the scoreboard beyond the left-field wall. Toronto added three runs in the ninth off Mariners reliever Chasen Bradford.

Toronto reliever Ken Giles, acquired in a deadline trade with the Houston Astros, made his Blue Jays debut in the ninth and struck out the side but gave up one run on a two-out single by Ryon Healy.

RELATED: Jays delight Canadian fans with 7-3 win over M’s

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: CF Kevin Pillar returned from the disabled list (sprained right sternoclavicular joint) without having played in any minor league rehab games and batted ninth. The Blue Jays optioned RHP Brandon Cumpton to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for Pillar on the active roster. … The Blue Jays announced that RHP Oliver Drake was claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Twins.

Mariners: 2B Dee Gordon was back in the lineup leading off and at his position. Gordon left Thursday night’s game in the ninth inning after rolling his right ankle while landing to catch a throw from third baseman Seager. “He didn’t swell up at all,” manager Scott Servais said. “He feels pretty good today.” … Servais said reliever Juan Nicasio was unavailable Friday because of right knee soreness that the right-hander experienced in May. Nicasio was slated to get the knee checked out by a team doctor.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (4-8, 4.90) gets the ball for Toronto on Saturday night. Estrada returned from the 10-day disabled list in his last start July 30 and gave up four runs and five hits in four innings in a loss at Oakland.

Mariners: LHP James Paxton (9-4, 3.49), a native of British Columbia, Canada, faces the Blue Jays for the first time since pitching a no-hitter in a 5-0 victory over the Blue Jays on May 8 in Toronto.

———

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS