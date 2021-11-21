Black Press reporter and NFL expert Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

Black Press reporter and NFL expert Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

NFL report: Erin Haluschak breaks down what’s wrong with the Seattle Seahawks

Podcast: Discussion includes Russell Wilson’s future, predicted Super Bowl winner

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – NFL Mid Season Update – 11:18:2021

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), VI Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf talks to Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. Talk includes an in-depth look at the Seattle Seahawks as the season passes its midway mark, plus updated Super Bowl picks and more.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLParksvillePodcastSeattle Seahawksvancouverisland

Previous story
Rookie Rourke shines as B.C. Lions crush Edmonton Elks 43-10 in regular-season finale

Just Posted

RCMP deployed at Morice Forest Service Road. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)
RCMP arrest 15 more opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline

Members from the Haisla Nation stood in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation as a blockade was cleared earlier today (Nov. 19) by RCMP. (Christian Apostolovski/Black Press Media)
Members of the Haisla Nation walk out in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en

Dozens of trucks participated in a rally through the streets of Smithers Nov. 18 to raise awareness of potential impacts of old-growth logging deferrals. (Thom Barker photo)
VIDEO: Bulkley Valley forestry workers rally over concern about old-growth deferrals

(Black Press Media files)
Snowfall warning issued for the Stuart-Nechako region