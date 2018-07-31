NHL commissioner says league wants cut of gambling action

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman the league should get a portion of revenue

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league wants a cut of gambling profits if its intellectual property, data or video from games are used.

Bettman tells guest host Larry Lage in the in the latest episode of “PodcastOne Sports Now” those who want to conduct gambling business with NHL assets will need to negotiate.

Ice Cube tips off talking about his BIG3 basketball league and also kicks it about his music and movies.

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter opens up about the lives of his children along with his passion for the Chicago Cubs and concerts.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford discusses how fatherhood has changed his perspective.

Hockey analyst Anson Carter wraps up the podcast, expanding on his thoughts about a move he didn’t like made by USA Hockey.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fresh Canadian crew focused on recapturing world junior hockey gold

Just Posted

Fort St. James tourist attraction still going strong

“World Class Chicken Racing” remains popular

B.C.’s new Emerging Economy Task Force has launched

A new task force focused on supporting the economic future of British… Continue reading

New agreements will ensure quality cannabis for B.C.

Those eagerly anticipating the legalization of non-medical cannabis on Oct. 17 will… Continue reading

Public infrastructure opportunities slated for B.C. communities

Fort St. James locals may benefit from future projects

New childcare spaces announced to help B.C. families

With thousands of families across the province struggling with the shortage of… Continue reading

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits, ombudsman says

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

Average millennial could wait 150+ years to buy home in one B.C. city: report

A new report suggests the average Canadian saves just 4.4 per cent of their income

NHL commissioner says league wants cut of gambling action

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman the league should get a portion of revenue

Report says Phoenix pay advisers not being trained adequately

Costs are on track to hit $2.2 billion within the next five years

Festival-goer releases cows, dives into manure pit on B.C. farm

Farmers happy that no cows, people were hurt

Most Read