FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NHL says 26 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 8

Four separate teams announced a total of 10 positive tests for the novel coronavirus in the spring

The NHL says 26 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol started June 8.

The numbers released Monday include four new cases in addition to 11 positive results previously announced June 19. The league added it’s also aware of 11 other players testing positive outside of Phase 2 over the last three weeks.

The NHL said it’s conducted in excess of 1,450 tests for COVID-19 on more than 250 players during Phase 2, which has seen practice facilities open for voluntary on- and off-ice workouts in small groups under strict health and safety guidelines.

Four separate teams announced a total of 10 positive tests for the novel coronavirus in the spring — five from Ottawa, three from Colorado, and one each from Pittsburgh and Boston.

The league and the NHL Players’ Association continue to negotiate plans for a resumption of the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season, including health and safety measures, and the location of two hub cities that will combine to host 24 clubs.

ALSO READ: NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

The opening of training camps, which represent Phase 3 of the return-to-play protocol, is scheduled for July 10. If all goes well, it’s hoped the season will then resume later that month or in early August.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
The NBA is coming back, and here’s 10 things to know

Just Posted

Police search for Good Samaritans who intervened an assault

Fort St. James RCMP said the incident occured on June 14.

Fire burns down outbuildings and vehicle in Nak’azdli

No injuries were sustained by occupants or firefighters.

Emergency Operations Centre discontinued in Fort St. James

The District of Fort St. James has discontinued its Emergency Operations Centre… Continue reading

Drugs seized in Fort St. James after police receive tip from the public

A 36-year-old male was arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs, after which he was released.

Healthcare racism probe must go to systemic roots, not just ‘bad apples’: Indigenous doctor

Doctor says that blood alcohol guessing game is not the only incident

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

He said the government is planning for a worst-case scenario and hoping for the best

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Canada Day comes this year as Indigenous Peoples absorb reports of confrontations between the police and Aboriginal people

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Former B.C. Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

Most Read