Northern Capitals captain and defender signs on with Trinity Western Spartans

Ella Boon is looking forward to continuing her hockey career

Vanderhoof’s Ella Boon is moving up in the hockey world.

The Northern Capitals BCEHL U18 AAA Female captain has committed to the Trinity Western Spartans, Cariboo Hockey announced Monday, Jan. 10.

“I’m really excited,” Boon said.

“It’s just going to be a great opportunity for me, a great experience, and it’ll be nice to stay in B.C. to keep pursuing my goal and dream with hockey.”

Boon, 17, hopes to go with hockey as far and long as she can.

Since her debut several years ago, the Vanderhoof Bears alumni has been a key piece to the Northern Capitals defense core.

She has been playing hockey for more than a decade.

“I love the fact with girls hockey, you get put on a team and you instantly have a group of sisters almost,” Boon said.

“It’s really nice, and just the competitiveness. I’m a competitive person, so I love that about the sport.”

This will be Boon’s last season with the Northern Capitals, who will be participating in the upcoming Winter Classic taking place Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23 in Vanderhoof and Fort St. James.

Boon described Trinity Western as a good location for her as it allows her to remain in the province close to home, and she also has family in the Fraser Valley.

She’s still deciding what classes she would like to take up in her post-secondary studies.

“It was definitely a lot of fun—the three years I had with the Capitals I wouldn’t change it for anything. I learned a lot, and I met a lot of great people,” Boon said.

“I am sad that it’s going to be over, but I am excited to move on to new things.”

Boon will be joining Northern Capitals goalie Karsyn Niven of Houston at Trinity Western.

The Spartans joined men’s and women’s hockey in U Sports Canada West in 2019.

Read More: Annual Winter Classic set to return for hockey action in Vanderhoof, Fort St. James

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockey