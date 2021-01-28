The Northern Capitals and the Greater Vancouver Comets pose for a group photo at last year’s 2020 BC Winter Classic at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena. (Cariboo Hockey photo)

Northern Capitals in running for Kraft Hockeyville

Rally page entries are beginning to pile up online for the Prince George-based Northern Capitals, who have thrown their name in the ring for this year’s 2021 Kraft Hockeyville competition.

The annual, online event, for the past 15 years, has provided $250,000 worth of arena upgrades and improvements, along with the right for the region to host an NHL preseason game, to the winner.

In 2020, the BC Female Midget AAA League’s Northern Capitals became the first female team to host a BC Winter Classic when they played a three-game series against the Great Vancouver Comets at both the Vanderhoof Arena, the Fort Forum in Fort St. James and an outdoor game at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena which, ultimately, aimed to promote female hockey in Northern B.C.

The Capitals’ bid, if successful, will bring $250,000 worth of arena upgrades to the open-air Ernie Sam Memorial Arena in Fort St. James, located on the traditional territory of the Nak’azdli Whut’en.

Cariboo Hockey, which oversees the area’s six, regional AAA teams, including the Capitals, finalized its bid Saturday, said Cariboo Hockey spokesperson Caleb Wilson.

“It’s been pretty cool to see the local support already, and the support from the Fort St James and Nak’azdli Whut’en,” Wilson said.

He added the Kraft Hockeyville organizers reached out to the Capitals, encouraging them to submit a nomination, after their involvement during last year’s Winter Classic.

Nominations are open online until Feb. 14, before a judging period takes place until March 19. After that, a top-four announcement will be made, before voting opens from April 9 at 6 a.m. until April 10 at 2 p.m. The winner will be announced on April 10.

Prior to the top four, a community’s score comes from two main categories: the nominations (80 per cent) and rally points (20 per cent). Rally points can be accumulated by submitting a nomination story (10 points), share on Twitter using the share button (five points), add photos or videos of your arena (three points), add a note (one point) or react with emojis to nomination stories, photos and videos (one point).

Simply visit krafthockeyville.ca, register on the site, click on ‘Find My Arena,’ select B.C., enter Ernie Sam Memorial Arena, then click on ‘Add My Story’ to make a submission.

The Ernie Sam Memorial Arena also played host to the BC Winter Classic in 2019, and Wilson said the Nak’azdli Whut’en community has been a major supporter of the event.

“They put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into that arena to make sure it was ready to use,” Wilson said. “Our goal with the nomination is to make sure that rink gets further upgrades. We want to give back to that community so we can continue to run that event for both boys and girls and give them a chance to play in a Winter Classic, as well as other opportunities to use that arena year round.”

Submissions or, if you’d like to help the region accumulate more rally points, can be made at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena Kraft Hockeyville page at www.krafthockeyville.ca.


Williams Lake’s Pyper Alexander (from left), Brette Kerley, Keira Vermeulen and Rachel Loewen are suiting up for the Prince George-based Northern Capitals of the BC Major Female Midget AAA League for the 2020/21 season. (Photo submitted)

Four former Williams Lake hockey players made history last winter when they stepped onto the ice with the Northern Capitals in the first ever female division game in the 2020 BC Winter Classic. Brette Kerley, Paige Outhouse, Pyper Alexander and goaltender Cadence Petitclerc-Crosby, all players for the Prince George-based Northern Capitals, took part in the Female Midget ‘AAA’ Outdoor BC Winter Classic in Fort St. James. The event took place on the outdoor ice at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena, where a bid has been submitted by this year’s team in the Kraft Hockeyville competition. (Photo submitted)

