Team Quebec’s Olivier Rioux plays in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game against Team Alberta at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Welland, Ontario Thursday, August 11, 2022. The 16-year-old Terrebonne, Quebec native is 7-foot-6 and recognized by Guinness World Records as the tallest teen in the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

Team Quebec’s Olivier Rioux plays in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game against Team Alberta at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Welland, Ontario Thursday, August 11, 2022. The 16-year-old Terrebonne, Quebec native is 7-foot-6 and recognized by Guinness World Records as the tallest teen in the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

Ontario leads Canada Summer Games with most golds, most medals

Ontario has the most gold with 40

Organizers and athletes are taking a two-day break to catch their breath, but when action resumes Tuesday at the Canada Summer Games everyone will be trying to catch Team Ontario.

Ontario, with 40 gold medals, leads the overall medal standings with 90. British Columbia, with 33 silver medals, is next with 70, followed closely by Alberta with 63.

Quebec has 55 medals, followed by Manitoba with 10 and Saskatchewan and New Brunswick with 10 each.

Newfoundland and Labrador has eight medals, Nova Scotia has five and Prince Edward Island has two. Nunavut has one medal.

Still looking to win a medal of any colour are the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Ontario has the most gold with 40, B.C. has the most silver with 33 and Ontario has the most bronze with 28.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

Just Posted

In this file photo Zoe Alderson gives cow milking a try at a past Nechako Valley Exhibition. (Omineca Express file photo)
Nechako Valley Exhibition returns after two-year absence

Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl (Chief Earl Stephens) stands next to a replica of the Ni'isjoohl memorial pole in Laxgalts’ap (Greenville), in the Nass Valley. (Photo courtesy Nisga'a Nation)
Nisga’a delegation headed to Scotland to discuss repatriation of stolen memorial pole

Cindy Martin. The former teacher and advocate for Indigenous women went missing on the night of Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy of Sheridan Martin)
Remains of Hazelton woman missing since 2018 found

Nathan Cullen, minister responsible for immigration, during a summer 2022 art unveiling at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital. Cullen recently met with the federal government asking for more control over immigration for the province. (Thom Barker photo)
B.C. asks federal government for more autonomy over immigration to solve labour shortage