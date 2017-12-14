Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil announces retirement

Veteran Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil spent 15 seasons with the NHL team

Longtime Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil is announcing his retirement.

He spent 15 seasons with the NHL team, recording 250 points (112 goals, 138 assists) in 1,026 regular-season games.

The 38-year-old winger and the Senators had parted ways last spring as Neil’s role was reduced under coach Guy Boucher.

He hasn’t played since the second round of last spring’s playoffs.

Related: Canucks forward ends NHL career due to spinal issues

While he received some contract offers in the fall, Neil decided there wasn’t a good fit and decided to take the season off.

He will play in Friday’s alumni game marking the Hertiage Classic outdoor game.

Related: NHL agrees to consider Seattle for new NHL team

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No More Shootouts: Strong defence will be Canada’s backbone at world juniors

Just Posted

Site C dam goes ahead, cost estimate now up to $10.7 billion

Premier John Horgan says Christy Clark left him no other choice

Grade 11 students organise #clothingswap

Social Justice course examines ‘True Cost’

VIDEO: Average Canadian food bill to rise by $348 in 2018

Atlantic Canada and B.C. will see the most increases for consumers

Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil announces retirement

Veteran Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil spent 15 seasons with the NHL team

Trudeau’s office confirms staffer being probed over allegations

PMO confirms staffer being probed over allegations of reported “inappropriate behaviour.”

Police kill gunman north of Toronto

Police shot and killed a gunman during a hostage situation at a bank north of Toronto

#MeToo at work: B.C. women share horrifyingly common sexual assaults

It happens to more people than you might think and impacts women inside and outside of the workplace

Putin accuses US agencies of manipulating doping testimony

Putin said the former Moscow anti-doping laboratory director is “under the control” of the American agencies

Plane crashes in Saskatchewan injuring 25

Investigators to probe Saskatchewan plane crash that injured several passengers

B.C. flag person’s death shines light on dangers

Company calls for more awareness of and respect for flaggers following an Okanagan woman’s death

More than 20,000 pounds of garbage removed from riverside homeless camps

Two camps taken down last week on the banks of the Fraser and Chilliwack rivers

Most Read