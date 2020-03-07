Vancouver Whitecaps defender Jasser Khmiri, left, battles LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez, right, for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

CARSON, Calif. — Tosaint Ricketts scored in the 74th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-0 victory over LA Galaxy and spoil Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez’s home debut Saturday night.

Whitecaps defender Ali Adnan got a nice run up the right side of the box and made a perfect centring pass to Ricketts, who put it past goalkeeper David Bingham.

Bingham kept the Galaxy in the game in the 89th minute when he stopped Lucas Cavallini’s penalty kick with his right foot for his third save of the night. LA played the final 15 minutes short-handed after Joe Corona received his second yellow card.

The Galaxy (0-1-1) had the edge in possession but only one shot on goal, which came from Cristion Pavon in the 47th minute.

Chicharito, who was Major League Soccer’s biggest off-season signing, struggled again. The Mexican star has only two shots in his first two games, with none on goal.

READ MORE: New-look Whitecaps drop MLS home opener 3-1 to Sporting KC

LA’s Sacha Kljestan had an open net during the 24th minute after Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and defender Janio Bike got mixed up on a clearing pass. But Kljestan’s strike from just outside the box went wide left.

Vancouver’s best chance in the first half was in the 26th minute, when Andy Rose’s header off a set piece hit the crossbar. The Whitecaps evened their record at 1-1.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

MLSsoccerVancouver Whitecaps

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Just Posted

Province authorized more RCMP officers be deployed to Wet’suwet’en territory: letter

‘To be clear, no elected official in British Columbia directs police operations,’ Mike Farnworth says

Prince George mounties release list of wanted suspects

Seven out of the ten suspects are considered violent and should not be approached

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

Indigenous-led land use, reducing annual cut amounts among recommendations from conservation group

SkeenaWild’s report looks at how northwest B.C. can sustainably develop its forestry sector

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

‘Never expected this’: Okanagan contestant among finalists for Inked Magazine Cover Girl

Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

B.C. legislature occupiers ate pizza, mocked ‘colonial government’

Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser

MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Vancouver ends 4-game losing skid

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer to go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Most Read