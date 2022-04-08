The following is the schedule for Day 6 of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre
WOMEN’S DIVISION
All games will be played in the arena
Vancouver vs Kitimaat
April 8 at 9 a.m.
SEMI FINALS Hazelton vs (Winner of Vancouver vs Kitimaat)
April 8 at 2:30 p.m.
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION
All games will be played in the Main Gym
Lax Kw’alaams vs Vancouver
April 8 at 8 a.m.
Bella Coola vs Prince Rupert
April 8 at 11 a.m.
Bella Bella vs Burnaby
April 8 at 2:30 p.m.
(Winner of Lax Kw’alaams vs Vancouver) vs (Winner of Bella Coola vs Prince Rupert)
April 8 at 6:30 p.m.
SENIORS DIVISION
All games will be played in the Main Gym
Similkameen vs Ahousaht
April 8 at 9:30 a.m.
Metlakatla AK vs Hazelton
April 8 at 1 p.m.
Kitkatla vs Skidegate
April 8 at 4 p.m.
(Winner of Metlakatla AK vs Hazelton) vs (Winner of Similkameen vs Ahousaht)
April 8 at 8 p.m.
MASTERS DIVISION
All games will be played in the arena
Massett vs Kincolith
April 8 at 10:30 a.m.
SEMI-FINALS Gitwinksihlkw vs (Winner of Massett vs Kincolith)
April 8 at 4 p.m.