Several Stampeders test positive for COVID-19, hockey games postponed a week

Saturday, Feb. 5 game cancelled

A Williams Lake Stampeders hockey game scheduled for this coming weekend against the Nechako North Stars on home ice has been postponed because of COVID-19.

Last weekend the team travelled to Prince Rupert and Kitimat and had ‘several’ players test positive for COVID afterwards, said Janna Gertzen who is in charge of sponsorship and marketing for the team.

“COVID is a reality and we’re doing the right things to stop the spreading of it,” she told the Tribune Thursday.

The rescheduled Stamps game against the Nechacko North Stars will take place Friday, Feb. 11 and a game against the Terrace River Kings is slated for Saturday, Feb. 12.

