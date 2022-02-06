Canada’s Max Parrot during the men’s slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Canada’s Max Parrot during the men’s slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Cancer survivor Max Parrot wins Canada’s first gold medal at 2022 Beijing Olympics

McMorris adds bronze in men’s snowboarding slopestyle event

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot has won Canada’s first gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympics with a victory in the men’s slopestyle. Mark McMorris made it two medals for Canada with bronze.

It’s the second straight Olympics that Parrot and McMorris have shared the podium in the event.

Parrot, from Bromont, Que., upgraded his silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, winning Canada’s first gold in Beijing.

Regina’s McMorris also won bronze for a third straight Olympics.

Parrot scored 90.96 on a dominant second run, then challenged his competitors to catch him.

McMorris had the best score of the third run at 88.53 points, but it wasn’t enough to catch his teammate.

China’s Su Yiming, who had the best score in qualifying, took silver with 88.70.

Sebastien Toutant of L’Assomption, Que., was ninth with 54.00.

Toutant won gold in the big air event in 2018 and will defend his crown starting Feb. 14.

McMorris had the second-best score in Sunday’s qualifying round, giving him the penultimate spot in Monday’s final.

READ MORE: Winter Olympics 2022: What Canada did at the Beijing Games on Day 2

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Beijing 2022 Winter GamesCanada

Previous story
Injury setback at Olympics for Okanagan freestyle skier

Just Posted

ECHO Ultrasound arrives at St. John Hospital in Vanderhoof. (Photo - Spirit of the North)
‘Community helping community’: St. John Hospital in Vanderhoof gets ECHO Ultrasound

Nechako River in Vanderhoof, B.C. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
First Nations to appeal B.C. Supreme Court ruling on damages to Nechako River

After several Williams Lake Stampeders tested positive for COVID-19, this weekend’s Saturday night game has been postponed. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Several Stampeders test positive for COVID-19, hockey games postponed a week

British Columbia Centre for Disease Control recorded 73 cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29. (Photo - BCCDC/website)
Vaccine clinics for ages 5 and older being held in Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Fraser Lake