Nick Sarai of the Titans drives to the hoop during the 3A title game on Saturday. (Ben Lypka/Black Press)

South Kamloops Titans win 3A basketball crown

Titans defeat Byrne Creek 74-66 in title game

Redemption was finally earned for the South Kamloops Titans on Saturday.

The Titans were heartbroken in the 2017 3A senior boys final, falling to the Rick Hansen Hurricanes after leading for the majority of the title game.

But 2018 was a different story, as the Titans started off red-hot and turned on the after burners late to defeat the Byrne Creek Bulldogs 74-66 and win the 3A title.

Sam Jean’s corner three with 49 seconds to go was the dagger, but the Titans were led by tournament most valuable player Nick Sarai, who scored 28 point and grabbed nine rebounds. Sarai was also money from the free throw line, making a perfect 12 of 12.

“He was unbelievable,” said Titans assistant coach Bryce McMillan moments after the game. “He stepped his game up like I’d never seen before. He didn’t shy away from the moment, he wanted the ball.”

McMillan said it took a lot to shake off the bitter disappointment of 2017.

“We knew we had the talent to come back but we had to put in the work and these kids definitely did,” he said. “It took just a lot of determination, heart and grit.”

Ripley Martin also excelled for the Titans, with 16 points and 12 boards.

The Titans took down Pitt Meadows on Friday, Richmond on Thursday and Carihi on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs towering forward Majok Deng earned top defensive player of the tournament, and he didn’t disappoint in the final by collecting six blocks. Martin Djunga scored a team-high 25 points, while Bithow Wan scored 16 points to go with 16 rebounds.

Byrne Creek’s run to the final included wins over Caledonia, Sir Charles Tupper and North Delta.

For complete tournament results, visit bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com/3aboys.

Previous story
VIDEO: Saints stymie Royals’ big man, march to school’s first provincial title
Next story
Canada opens sledge hockey competition with 17-0 romp over Sweden

Just Posted

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

UPDATED: Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold facing numerous sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold, 28, has resigned from the BC Liberal Party following announcement of charges by RCMP

Burns Lake man gets life in prison for triple murder

Reuben Buhler, 56, was handed the life sentence with eligibility for parole in 22 years

Companies appeal fines in B.C. sawmill explosions that killed four workers

The owners of the Lakeland mill in Prince George and the Babine mill in Burns Lake want a review

VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

B.C. gold-medal winner comes home to Mount Washington

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada opens sledge hockey competition with 17-0 romp over Sweden

2018 Paralympic Winter Games underway in Gangneung, South Korea

South Kamloops Titans win 3A basketball crown

Titans defeat Byrne Creek 74-66 in title game

VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

B.C. gold-medal winner comes home to Mount Washington

VIDEO: Brentwood College slays Dragons in B.C. final

Mill Bay private school has won back-to-back BC 2A provincial basketball titles

PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project

Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline drew thousands to rally in support and against the project

VIDEO: Saints stymie Royals’ big man, march to school’s first provincial title

Kelowna’s Heritage Christian defeats Smithers’ Bulkley Valley Christian in boys 1A provincial final at Langley Events Centre

UPDATED: Team Tardi brings world junior curling gold home to Langley

A Langley-based team has won the international championships in Aberdeen, Scotland today.

Most Read