Canucks’ forward, Brock Boeser leads the team in goals and points with 26 and 55 respectively

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

Canucks star rookie Brock Boeser, is out for the rest of the season after suffering an injury in the third period of Monday night’s win against the New York Islanders.

It’s expected to take four to six weeks until Boeser sees a full recovery after sustaining a soft tissue injury and damage to his lower back, according to an announcement by the team Tuesday morning.

Boeser has provided hope for Canucks fans this season, who is the team’s leading scorer with 29 goals and 55 points and is second in the NHL rookie scoring race.

Footage of the injury from the Monday night game shows the Burnsville, MN native attempt to hit Islander’s forward Cal Clutterbuck. His lower back collides with the edge of the gate of the Canucks’ bench, as Vancouver was changing lines at the time of the incident.

After laying on the ice holding his lower back for a few minutes, Boeser was seen being helped off the ice. He was then rushed to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The Canucks are set to face the Pheonix Coyotes at Rogers Arena 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Are power plays down in the BCHL playoffs?
Next story
B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

Just Posted

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

UPDATED: Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold facing numerous sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold, 28, has resigned from the BC Liberal Party following announcement of charges by RCMP

Burns Lake man gets life in prison for triple murder

Reuben Buhler, 56, was handed the life sentence with eligibility for parole in 22 years

Companies appeal fines in B.C. sawmill explosions that killed four workers

The owners of the Lakeland mill in Prince George and the Babine mill in Burns Lake want a review

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

Alzheimer’s Society predicts 940,000 people will suffer from dementia by 2031

Nanaimo restaurant owners awarded $1.7M in lawsuit

Supreme Court of B.C. justice finds CRA investigators were gleeful about anticipated prosecution

Canada takes the win at junior curling championship

Langley’s Tyler Tardi and his rink edged Norway 8-7 in an extra end

Canada Post owes Vancouver Island store owner nearly $30,000 in rent

Chris Ellis says Canada Post owes him nearly $30,000 in unpaid rent dating back a few years.

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

Most Read