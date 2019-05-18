Stoppage-time equalizer gives Whitecaps 1-1 draw versus Sporting KC

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Fredy Montero, left, controls the ball around Sporting Kansas City defender Botond Barath (2) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Derek Cornelius scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to help the Vancouver Whitecaps pull level for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Cornelius tied it for the Whitecaps (3-6-4) with a left-footed volley from near the penalty spot to finish Ali Adnan’s cross.

CORNELIUS GRABS THE EQUALIZER IN STOPPAGE TIME!!!!! SKC 1-1 VAN | #VWFC pic.twitter.com/f8HNyAumyr — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) May 19, 2019

Sporting KC (2-4-5) took the lead in the 37th minute on Krisztián Németh’s goal, a close-range finish of the rebound off Johnny Russell’s saved attempt. In the 51st minute, Németh was sent off for a reckless challenge against Felipe Martins.

Sporting KC extended its winless streak to seven.

The Associated Press

