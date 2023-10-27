Stuart Lake Nordic Ski Society to host work bee, prep for snow

Murray Ridge Nordic trails will be worked on this weekend, Oct. 28 in preparation for the season

The Murray Ridge Nordic Trails after a fresh grooming during the 2022-23 winter season. (Stuart Lake Nordic Ski Society photo)

The Stuart Lake Nordic Ski Society is prepping trails for the season and the arrival of snow.

A work bee is planned for the Murray Ridge Nordic Trails on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for trail mowing and posting some signage.

Paul Inden, society president, said there will be two new modern groomers this year for trail maintenance. One was new to the Murray Ridge nordic trails last year, and another new groomer is on its way for setting tracks on Stuart Lake once the lake is frozen and snow arrives.

“It should really make a real difference at the end of the year,” said Inden of the upgrade.

Inden also noted the group is hoping to scope out some potential snowshoe trails at Murray Ridge, which would help add to the facility’s amenities.

He said the Airport Road trails are also mowed and ready to go.

For more information and to register for membership with the Stuart Lake Nordic Ski Society and support cross-country skiing in the area, go to the group’s page on Facebook and follow the link to the Zone 4 site for membership.

cross country skiingFort St. James