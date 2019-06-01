Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the net against Golden State Warriors centre Kevon Looney (5) during second half NBA championship basketball finals action in Toronto on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

An online ticket-resale site says Game 1 of the NBA Finals was its third-best selling NBA Finals ever.

Ebay-owned StubHub says sales via its site outpaced those in 2016 and 2017, when the Golden State Warriors played the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The most expensive ticket for the Toronto Raptors matchup with the Warriors on Thursday was $23,896.

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000.

StubHub says the 2019 playoffs have already outsold last year’s finals by 57 per cent.

READ MORE: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

It says tickets for Toronto home games account for 70 per cent of its NBA Finals total sales to date.

“Toronto fans are unbelievably driven to experience this historic NBA Finals appearance, which is evident by the demand experienced for the first ever NBA Finals game in Toronto Raptors’ and Canadian history,” Paul Nowosad, general manager of StubHub Canada, said in a statement. “We anticipate that Sunday’s game will see similar or potentially even stronger demand.”

The Canadian Press

