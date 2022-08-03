Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, left, photographed in NBA playoff action against Philadelphia’s James Harden last spring, will be among the stars in Saanich next month for the Raptors’ training camp at the University of Victoria. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Toronto Raptors return to B.C. for 2022-23 NBA training camp

Former champions’ pre-season workouts Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 at University of Victoria

For the first time in five seasons, the Toronto Raptors will host their training camp on Canada’s West Coast.

On Wednesday the Raptors announced their 2022-23 pre-season workouts will be held Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 at the University of Victoria’s Centre for Athletics, Recreation and Special Abilities (CARSA).

The 2019 NBA champions will be spreading their time across other parts of the country for pre-season, playing exhibitions in Edmonton, Montreal and their home court, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, following training camp.

It’s the first time since 2019 that the Raptors will play Canadian games outside Toronto.

The team will host the Utah Jazz on Oct. 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, and then the Boston Celtics, Oct. 14 at Montreal’s Bell Centre as part of the eighth NBA Canada Series.

The Raptors’ lone pre-season game at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena is Oct. 9 against the Chicago Bulls. Toronto will play two pre-season road games, at Boston on Oct. 5 and at Houston, Oct. 7.

The Canada Series has seen 14 teams play in 14 pre-season games across five provinces.

It’s the seventh time the Raptors will hold training camp in B.C.

-With files from the Canadian Press

