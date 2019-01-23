Police say a pair of Stanley Cup Championship rings, shown in a handout photo, have been stolen from a west Toronto home. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service)

Two Stanley Cup rings stolen in Toronto

Both rings are from the Pittsburgh Penguins 2017 Stanley Cup Championship

Police say a pair of Stanley Cup Championship rings have been stolen from a west Toronto home.

The rings were taken during a break-and-enter from a home on Monday in the East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road area.

READ MORE: Nanaimo police look for owner of dozens of suspected stolen rings

Investigators say both rings are from the Pittsburgh Penguins 2017 Stanley Cup Championship.

One of the rings is a men’s size, silver in colour, engraved with the team and National Hockey League logos, the name “Gaunce” and the number 24.

The second ring is a women’s size, silver in colour, and is engraved with the team and National Hockey League logos.

The Canadian Press

