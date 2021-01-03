Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

John Horgan announced the approval Sunday

After weeks of negotiations, the Vancouver Canucks have been approved to play NHL games in B.C.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday (Jan. 3), saying he spoke to team owner Francesco Aquilini and was left satisfied with the planned enhanced health measures.

The news comes after weeks of negotiations and makes B.C. the second province after Alberta to allow NHL games. The games will be played as part of a Canada-only division of the league to avoid virus-impacted travels to the U.S.

The Canucks are scheduled to begin their season with a game against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 13. Each NHL team will play a 56-game regular season, which the NHL said will be largely held in front of empty seats.

READ MORE: NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

